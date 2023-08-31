Onu had quite the performance to begin the 2023 season, scoring two defensive touchdowns – a punt block return and an interception return – in Hebron’s 39-34 home win over Dallas Jesuit on Aug. 25 at Brian Brazil Stadium. He also registered six tackles, one quarterback pressure and one pass break-up.
Onu’s blocked punt return for a score helped to ignite a comeback for the Hawks, who trailed 17-7 in the second quarter.
Outside linebacker is a position that Onu is still learning as he had played wide receiver and safety before, but the transition has been rather seamless for Onu, who was named the 2022 District 6-6A defensive newcomer of the year after he totaled 77 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one touchdown.
Onu is one of five returning starters on defense for Hebron, which seeks to build on a 5-5 record from last season and make the postseason for the second time in the last three seasons.
The Hawks are also dedicating this season in the memory of the late JJ Hatcher, who passed away at the age of 16 on Dec. 18, 2022 because of a heart-related issue. Hatcher played wide receiver and was also a member of Hebron’s baseball team.
Onu was named Star Local Media Athlete of the Week after receiving 38.4% of the online reader vote. Parker Livingstone (Lovejoy), Nathan TenBarge (Prosper), Jake Watson (Flower Mound), Braxton Roberts (Frisco Panther Creek) and Jamari Andrews (Mesquite Horn) were also up for consideration.
SLM: What did it mean for Hebron to avenge last-season’s loss to Jesuit?
BO: It meant a lot, especially because our seniors graduated. Most of them were on the team, even this year, especially for my friend JJ, who passed away. This game was about honoring him. It meant a lot to us.
SLM: What did JJ mean to you in your life?
BO: He’s my best friend since we were little, played flag football together. Our dads were close. When I lost him, it felt like I lost a part of me.
SLM: Describe the two defensive touchdowns that you had against Jesuit.
BO: On the punt block return, my coach called “Hold up” and I went and saw Connor, and he went and blocked the punt. I saw the ball just land. I picked it up and ran and looked around and there was no one close to me. On my interception, it was all hitches, all stops. So, I saw the receiver stop and I just went through the ball.
SLM: What did you mean for you to be named the District 6-6A defensive newcomer of the year last season?
BO: It was great because I wasn’t expecting to play defensive line my sophomore season. Whenever it happened, it was a blessing. I wanted to play receiver, but it didn’t work out and then I got moved to safety, and then finally to outside linebacker.
SLM: How much do you feel that Hebron has benefited from a full offseason with second-year head coach John Towels III?
BO: It made a huge difference. We got to know our coaches. We got to know our teammates. We know how coach just wanted things to be done. It was different, but we just had to adjust to it and get better. We’re working way harder. We’ve got more leaders on this team. We’re more focused. I think those are the main things that helped us to beat Jesuit.
SLM: Who is your favorite professional football player?
BO: Right now, my favorite professional football player is Derwin James because right now he plays basically the same position as me. He plays safety. He plays in the box. It’s just fun to watch him.
