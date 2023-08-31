Bo Onu Hebron

Hebron junior linebacker Bo Onu had an interception return for a touchdown and a punt block return for a touchdown in Friday's 39-34 home win against Dallas Jesuit.

 Submitted photo

Onu had quite the performance to begin the 2023 season, scoring two defensive touchdowns – a punt block return and an interception return – in Hebron’s 39-34 home win over Dallas Jesuit on Aug. 25 at Brian Brazil Stadium. He also registered six tackles, one quarterback pressure and one pass break-up.

Onu’s blocked punt return for a score helped to ignite a comeback for the Hawks, who trailed 17-7 in the second quarter.


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments