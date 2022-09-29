Horn made the playoffs for the first time in 2008 and embarked on one of the most successful runs in Mesquite ISD history, qualifying for the postseason in the next 11 years.
But recent times have been tough, as the Jaguars have won only eight total games during the last three seasons.
Under new head coach Courtney Allen, who came over from North Crowley, Horn has been rejuvenated, and with last week’s 35-25 district-opening victory over North Forney, they improved to 4-1 on the season, exceeding its highest win total from the last three seasons.
The defense has been one of the catalysts for the turnaround and Amwayi has played a central role from his middle linebacker position.
In last week’s victory, Amwayi was all over the field, recording 11 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
For the season, Amwayi has tallied 33 tackles, with 4.5 for loss, a team-high 7.5 sacks, six quarterback pressures and a forced fumble.
Did you know?
SLM: Horn has already won more games this season than it has in the last three. What has coach Allen and the new staff brought to the team?
BA: Coach Allen and the new staff brought with them an energy that we haven’t seen ever in our four years of going to this school. The energy spread throughout the team like a virus and it’s really been a factor in how we’ve been winning.
SLM: What did you do in the offseason to prepare for your senior year?
BA: I really made it a personal mission of mine to be at all the workouts in order to put in hard hours with the people I go to war with every day. I also made sure that the same amount of work was being put in at home because getting comfortable is something I just can’t do.
SLM: How would you describe your role on the defense?
BA: I describe my role as a person who my brothers can look at when something goes wrong to pick them up, encourage them and remind them something we’ve always said to each other -- “Next play.”
SLM: As a senior, how do you try to be a leader on the team?
BA: I try to be a leader to the younger guys, especially the ones at my position because when I was younger, I really admired my seniors for how they always took the time to really make sure I understood what was going on and I plan on keeping the pattern going. I also try to make sure my brothers never stray from the path because I’d expect them to do the same for me.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a football player?
BA: I’d say my mother because my mom isn’t the type of woman to ever give up no matter what was thrown at her, and I just took that same attitude and try to apply it to my game and how I handle myself.
SLM: Who is an athlete that you look up to?
BA: Micah Parsons is an athlete I’ve followed since he was in college and he’s always been an inspiration to me because of how he plays the game fast and tenacious, so I’ve really benefited from watching him because I’m always trying to improve myself.
SLM: What are your individual goals and what are the team’s goals for the rest of the season?
BA: Individual goals I have for myself are to continue getting better with every week that passes, stay hungry, and never allow myself to get comfortable. Team goals that I know for a fact we are going to accomplish is winning district and making it to the playoffs. But our biggest team goal is to avenge every one of our Jag brothers that felt how it feels to lose.
