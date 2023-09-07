Jacob Carlson

John Paul II senior Jacob Carlson has already kicked two game-winning field goals this season.

 Photo courtesy of John Paul II

For the second straight week, John Paul II senior Jacob Carlson kicked a game-winning field goal to lift the Cardinals to victory. He did so with a 47-yard field goal with eight seconds left in a 17-14 win over Lake Country Christian on Friday, breaking a school record for longest FG in the process. Carlson added six punts with an average of 43 yards and went 2-of-2 on extra points and 4-of-4 on touchbacks.

Carlson was voted as Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week after receiving 37% of the online reader vote. Harrison Williams (Celina), Armand Cleaver (Mesquite), Davian Groce (Frisco Lone Star), Elijah Luneke (Flower Mound) and Jaden Coulter (Newman Smith) were also up for consideration.


