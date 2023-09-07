For the second straight week, John Paul II senior Jacob Carlson kicked a game-winning field goal to lift the Cardinals to victory. He did so with a 47-yard field goal with eight seconds left in a 17-14 win over Lake Country Christian on Friday, breaking a school record for longest FG in the process. Carlson added six punts with an average of 43 yards and went 2-of-2 on extra points and 4-of-4 on touchbacks.
Carlson was voted as Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week after receiving 37% of the online reader vote. Harrison Williams (Celina), Armand Cleaver (Mesquite), Davian Groce (Frisco Lone Star), Elijah Luneke (Flower Mound) and Jaden Coulter (Newman Smith) were also up for consideration.
1. Congratson the great start to the season. To have already kicked two game-winning field goals, what has it meant to come through in those moments for your team?
JC: It has meant so much to get a team win. The senior class has been through so much adversity. This season we came together and this beginning is the byproduct of all the hard work everyone put in during the offseason, summer and fall camp. This is not only a win for our team, but a win for our school community and everyone who believed in us.
2. As you're walking on the field prior to those kicks, what's going through your mind and how do you go about composing yourself?
JC: Before I walk on the field, I prepare mentally by putting myself out there in that moment over and over in my mind before I even have to kick. Because of all the practice with my holder, Preston Hurless, and my long-snapper, Dom Anderson, it is automatic.
My kicking coach, Jaden Oberkrom, has taught me so much about staying level-headed, I wasn’t worried and just went out and did what I practiced doing all the time.
3. You take a lot of pride in your work as a punter and kicker. Where does that passion come from and how did you go about finding special teams as your strong suit on the football field?
JC: I just love doing it. I really focused on kicking and punting when I got to high school. I view special teams as an opportunity to change the game—a fumbled punt, a made field goal, a long kick return can swing the momentum and rally your team to victory.
Special teams can be the one play in the game that can change the outcome, and that’s why I love it.
4. When you think back to JPII's season last year and how things have begun this year, what has been the biggest difference in the team's level of play?
JC: There have been eight seniors that have been here since freshman year. We have experienced all the ups and downs, more downs than anyone could think possible. Defeats, multiple coaches and an almost disbanded football team, these eight seniors have stuck it out.
Through last season we have learned to rely on each other and have matured as a band of brothers. This has shown up on the field these last two games. The team never gave up, and they gave me the chance to go win the game at the end.
5. Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a football player?
JC: My two biggest influences have been my kicking coach, Jaden Oberkrom, and my punting coach, Cory Elolf. They have taught me not only the fundamentals of kicking and punting, but also the mental aspect of the game and how to go about your business everyday, no matter where you are or how it’s going, good or bad.
Another big influence on me as a football player is coach (Nick) Schiele. When I got to JPII as a 140-pound skinny freshman, he was my special teams coordinator. He stuck my skinny freshman self out there to punt and kick on varsity, I still don’t know why. He has always believed in me.
Whether he was my special teams coordinator or now as the head coach, he always pushes me to be the best football player I can be, but more importantly, the best young man I can be.
