Lewisville defensive back Caden Jenkins breaks up a pass.

 Matt Welch / Staff Photo

The Lewisville football team defeated Keller 43-3 last Saturday to advance to the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996.

Senior Caden Jenkins blocked a field goal that helped to flip the momentum. The Farmers scored the game’s final 43 points after the Indians took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

