The Lewisville football team defeated Keller 43-3 last Saturday to advance to the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996.
Senior Caden Jenkins blocked a field goal that helped to flip the momentum. The Farmers scored the game’s final 43 points after the Indians took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.
Lewisville’s special teams unit has been on fire this postseason.
In the Farmers’ 10-0 win against Arlington Martin in area, Lewisville senior Freddy Joya made a field goal, junior Jaydan Hardy had a long punt return to set up a touchdown and forced Martin to go 0-for-3 on field goals. In Saturday’s win against Keller, Lewisville got a blocked field goal by Jenkins and also downed a punt at the 1-yard line.
Jenkins was recognized as Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week after receiving 62.7% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration was Harrison Rosar (Prosper), Monica Marsh (Plano West), Dennis Moody (Reedy), Luke Carney (Dallas Christian) and Sydnee Jones (Hebron).
Did you know?
SLM: Congrats on Lewisville’s 43-3 win against Keller. Obviously, your blocked field goal helped to flip the momentum in the Farmers’ favor. Take me through that play.
CJ: I knew that we needed it. As soon as we got it, it gave us all of the momentum. After I got the blocked punt and I saw my brother (Cameren) pick it up, I said, “Yo, let’s go.” When we got that blocked field goal, the offense got the ball and scored. It was just a big play for the whole team. It gave us momentum for the rest of the game.
SLM: What has been so good about Lewisville’s special teams unit in the postseason?
CJ: Our special teams coach preaches us going 100% all of the time. We work on special teams almost every day for 20 minutes in practice. He preaches to us about working hard on it. A play on special teams will revolve around the whole game. If you miss an assignment, it can make you lose a game. That’s why we go hard on special teams.
SLM: Lewisville’s defense held Keller to three points. For the season, the Farmers have allowed just 11.8 points per game. What has been so special about Lewisville’s defense?
CJ: Our work ethic, physicality and energy. We are just grown men. We work on technique. Our coaches preach to us about technique and everybody flying to the ball. Nobody is missing a play. And having a captain back there like Jaydan Hardy and Cam back there and Mason (Johnson). It’s a brotherhood thing. It’s just built a bond for us. I feel like we all trust each other on the field.
SLM: What does it mean for Lewisville to be in the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996?
CJ: It’s really a blessing. I’ve been doing this since a long time ago. It makes me feel special.
SLM: You are committed to playing football for Baylor. What sold you on Baylor?
CJ: When I went down there, it felt like a place that I could be. My position coach is a nice guy. He checks up on me. And then coach (Dave) Aranda he calls me throughout the week, talks to me and gives me advice. It feels like a place I can be at home, and I have a former teammate (Armani Winfield) that will be there. I’ll have him to guide me around once I get there. I felt like it was the right place to be.
