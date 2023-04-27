The Lewisville softball team defeated Hebron, 2-0, last Saturday to clinch third place in District 6-6A and a second consecutive playoff berth.
Junior pitcher Dominique Vargas spearheaded the Farmers’ defensive efforts. Vargas recorded a complete-game shutout with eight strikeouts against just four hits and also benefitted from great defensive play behind her.
Vargas improved to 10-8-1 and recorded her 200th strikeout of the season. She has given up just 37 earned runs and 51 total runs in 129 innings pitched. This is Vargas’ third season pitching for Lewisville, which improved to 17-13-2 overall.
Lewisville plays Allen in a bi-district playoff series this week. Last season, the Farmers defeated Denton Guyer, 8-7, on a walk-off, three-run hit by junior Paislee Allen as Lewisville won its first playoff game since 2015. Lewisville went on to finish as an area finalist.
Vargas won with 42% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration for athlete of the week were Lauren Lewis (Prosper), Carly Holman (John Paul II), Kendyl Johnson (Little Elm), Josiah Sapp (Frisco Heritage) and Favor Anyanwu (Sachse).
Did you know?
SLM: Congrats on helping to lead Lewisville to a 2-0 playoff-clinching win over Hebron. How much did that victory mean for the Farmers?
DV: It was so much fun because of what happened last year on their field with them winning their district championship.
SLM: You tossed a complete-game shutout. What was working well for you on the mound?
DV: My curve was working well, and just the spin of the ball. My teammates had my back and helped me to stay calm, even if I didn’t strike the girl out. Our defense was on point. I think that was some of the best defense that we played all season.
SLM: What does it mean for Lewisville to be in the playoffs for the second consecutive season?
DV: It’s really cool. I think that we’re continuing to prove a lot of people wrong. There are a lot of people that thought that we’d be one-and-done, but we’re continuing to show that we’re here to battle and not lay down to anybody.
SLM: What do you think that Lewisville took away from last season’s postseason run that will help them this season?
DV: Just making sure that we continue to keep our head in the game. I feel like little errors killed us in the second round last year. I feel like playing clean defense and making sure that we hit the ball will be huge for us.
SLM: What did you do during the offseason that prepared you for your junior season?
DV: I really hit the field hard with my dad. I was pretty much pitching every day, whether it was with my pitching coach or by myself or working with my dad and with my select team. Practicing with them helped me.
My very first pitching coach was Doug Gorsuch. He was always there for me. He recently passed away my freshman season, but he always said to make sure that I’m spinning the ball. He is pretty much the reason why I’m here and throwing the pitches that I am today. He always told me it’s not about how hard you throw, it’s how you spin the ball. My pitching coach now has helped me to pick up my speed.
