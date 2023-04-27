Dominique Vargas Lewisville

Lewisville junior pitcher Dominique Vargas tossed a complete-game shutout in the Farmers’ 2-0 playoff-clinching win over Hebron on Saturday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

The Lewisville softball team defeated Hebron, 2-0, last Saturday to clinch third place in District 6-6A and a second consecutive playoff berth.

Junior pitcher Dominique Vargas spearheaded the Farmers’ defensive efforts. Vargas recorded a complete-game shutout with eight strikeouts against just four hits and also benefitted from great defensive play behind her.

