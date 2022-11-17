Ethan Terrell

Lewisville junior Ethan Terrell totaled five touchdowns in Friday's 43-18 win over Allen.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The Lewisville football team began the postseason with a bang.

Junior quarterback Ethan Terrell rushed for 164 yards on 17 carries – average of 9.64 yards per carry – with four touchdowns and also passed for 54 yards and one score in the Farmers’ 43-18 Class 6A Division I bi-district victory against Allen from Max Goldsmith Stadium.

