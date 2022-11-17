The Lewisville football team began the postseason with a bang.
Junior quarterback Ethan Terrell rushed for 164 yards on 17 carries – average of 9.64 yards per carry – with four touchdowns and also passed for 54 yards and one score in the Farmers’ 43-18 Class 6A Division I bi-district victory against Allen from Max Goldsmith Stadium.
Lewisville finished with 316 rushing yards and averaged 6.87 yards per carry, capped off by an 81-yard touchdown run by Terrell with 1:44 remaining in the ballgame. Defensively, Lewisville surrendered 80 rushing yards to Allen and had two interceptions.
Terrell was recognized as Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week after receiving 36.7% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration was Macaria Spears (Prestonwood), Salese Blow (Plano), Madison Cox (Flower Mound), Halle Schroder (Reedy) and Jaylon Braxton (Lone Star).
Did you know?
SLM: Congrats on your team’s 43-18 victory against Allen. You finished with five touchdowns and 228 yards of total offense. What was clicking for you that night?
ET: I think we knew it was going to be a nitty-gritty game, come down to the run game. Like every game, our o-line and me and Viron (Ellison) executed. The big thing in that game was using Viron as key blocker. When you use him as a blocker, he is a human missile.
SLM: Your longest run of the game came on an 81-yard touchdown with 1:44 remaining in the fourth quarter. Take me through that run.
ET: Coach called my number and I saw an opening and came right down hill. It was a foot race from there. That put the nail in the coffin.
SLM: The offensive line has played such a huge role in the team’s success this season. What have they have meant to you, Viron and everyone else on Lewisville’s offense?
ET: These guys have not only been phenomenal last year, but they have been phenomenal this year. They’ve been big for me and Viron and the passing game and the running game. It’s just amazing how smart and intelligent they are. They have their own set of assignments but they communicate very well and have a very high IQ and are very intelligent. They are a big part of what we do on offense.
SLM: Lewisville’s defense allowed just 81 rushing yards to Allen and forced two turnovers. What was so good about how the Farmers’ defense performed that night?
ET: Those guys have been phenomenal on the other side of the ball. They’ve been getting nonstop turnovers, big three-and-outs. They’re doing it day in and day out.
SLM: How would you describe the atmosphere at Max Goldsmith Stadium that night?
ET: Our community came out and was amazing, even with the cold and the weather. Not only was it big for us, but big for the game and the atmosphere.
SLM: Lewisville won its outright first district title this season for the first time since 2001. Describe that accomplishment.
ET: It’s an amazing thing for us. Last year, we had to share it. It left a bitter taste in our mouths. Having it to ourselves is an amazing feeling.
SLM: Lewisville entered Friday’s area game against Arlington Martin on a nine-game win streak. What has been clicking for the Farmers?
ET: We’re just staying to our keys, taking it week by week and not getting a big head. We’re taking every week saying that we’re blessed to play football. There are a lot of other teams that aren’t playing right now. We’re one of those teams that are playing. We’re taking every week saying that we’ve got to do this.
