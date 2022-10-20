The Lewisville football team's defense has been among the area's best this season and that continued last week in a 42-14 victory over Plano.
Leading the way on that side of the ball was senior Mason Johnson, who made the most of just 17 snaps on the field. The Lewisville defensive tackle totaled seven tackles, including four for a loss of yardage, as well as one pass break-up, one quarterback pressure, one sack and a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Johnson was voted as Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week after receiving 51% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Daivion Hall (Mesquite Poteet), Jamarion Woods (Mesquite), Hudson Lunsford (Prestonwood Christian) and Brayden Kennedy (Flower Mound).
SLM:Congratson the big win last week vs. Plano. Reflect on that pick-six. How were you able to read that play and what was the feeling like after scoring a TD?
MJ: Thank you. I read the play and I thought [the quarterback] was going to scramble to the left of me, so I then started to pursue him. He didn’t scramble, so I just read his eyes and then everything else is history. I felt very excited because that was my first ever pick-six.
SLM: Lewisville's defense is in a really strong groove right now. What do you attribute to the level of play on that side of the ball this season?
MJ: What I bring to the defense as a player is that I make the other team have to pay attention to me, as in doubles and even triples, so then that opens my teammates up on runs and pass plays.
SLM: As a captain, how would you describe your role on this football team?
MJ: I’m not a very vocal leader, but I feel my role is to be a role model and just lead by example.
SLM: Obviously there's still work to be done, but Lewisville has at least positioned itself to potentially win a district title for the first time in a while. What would it mean to accomplish that during your senior year?
MJ: You are exactly right. The job is not finished, but as my first time on varsity that would mean a lot to me, and it would be great to bring the championship back to Lewisville.
SLM: When you think back over your high school football career, what kind of impact has playing for Lewisville had on you?
MJ: Playing at Lewisville has had a pretty big impact in my life because they believed in me, and as a program we work just as hard if not harder than the schools around us.
