Mason Johnson

Lewisville senior Mason Johnson has been an impact player for the Farmers' defense this season.

 LewisvilleFootball.com

The Lewisville football team's defense has been among the area's best this season and that continued last week in a 42-14 victory over Plano.

Leading the way on that side of the ball was senior Mason Johnson, who made the most of just 17 snaps on the field. The Lewisville defensive tackle totaled seven tackles, including four for a loss of yardage, as well as one pass break-up, one quarterback pressure, one sack and a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments