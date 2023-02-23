Little Elm junior Emily Pedro finished in second place at 126 pounds in the Class 6A state wrestling tournament.
Pedro became the Little Elm first wrestler to compete in a state finals match and just the second state placer in the program’s brief history, joining 2021 alum Jax Brown, who earned fifth place in his senior season.
It was the second straight season that Pedro competed in the state tournament. But an illness forced her to withdraw during her first match. But redemption was sweet for Pedro, who won three matches before losing in battle of unbeatens by a 1-0 decision to Austin Bowie’s Olivia Moreno, who won her third consecutive state title. Pedro finished with a 30-1 record.
Pedro won the Star Local Media online fan poll with 33% of the vote. Also up for consideration were Allen’s Jasmine Robinson, McKinney North’s Camille Murray, Coppell’s Jules LaMendola, Frisco Memorial’s Caitlyn Flaherty and Frisco Liberty’s Tristen Kailey.
Did you know?
SLM: Congrats on placing second in the Class 6A state tournament at 126 pounds. What does it mean to you to become the first Little Elm wrestler to compete in a state finals match?
EP: It felt really good because I kind of got that extra recognition for that because I'm the firstever to compete for Little Elm in the state final. It felt really good.
SLM: Your finals match ended in a 1-0 decision. Talk about the flow of the match.
EP: Going into that match, I knew that was going to be a tough match, especially knowing that she was a two-time state champ. I knew that I kind of had a shot because both of our records were undefeated at the time.
It was a really hard match. We were kind of going back and forth, back and forth. We were blocking each other's shots, not allowing each other to score. I think both of us were getting frustrated because of that. She ended up escaping. She ended up getting that point. It was disappointing but I was really proud that I put up that much of a fight.
SLM: In what ways did you feel like you improved as a wrestler this season?
EP: I feel like I improved a lot with my confidence and with my technique and strength, especially with that extra training to get in that extra strength. That really helped me a lot.
SLM: You've mentioned that you have a second-degree black belt in karate and a green belt in jiu-jitsu. When did you begin start martial arts?
EP: Growing up, I did martial arts for about eight years. At the time, the martial arts school that I was at was very strict, very hard. I think a lot of great things there. I learned a lot about determination. The work ethic that they instilled in me has translated into wrestling. I have that aspect in me that a lot of people don't.
SLM: Who is your favorite MMA fighter?
EP: Ronda Rousey. I like that she's very different than any other martial artist because she uses a lot of different techniques that many MMA fighters don't use.
