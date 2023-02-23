Emily Pedro

Little Elm junior Emily Pedro finished in second place at 126 pounds in the Class 6A state wrestling tournament.

 Photo courtesy of Ray Shoaf

Pedro became the Little Elm first wrestler to compete in a state finals match and just the second state placer in the program’s brief history, joining 2021 alum Jax Brown, who earned fifth place in his senior season.

