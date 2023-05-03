Kailey Littlefield

Lovejoy junior Kailey Littlefield captured gold medals in three events at the Region II-5A track meet.

 Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard

Everything came up golden for Lovejoy junior Kailey Littlefield during Saturday's Region II-5A meet.

The Lovejoy distance runner won the 800-meter run — her third regional title in the race — and followed that up with first-place finishes in both the 1,600 and as the anchor leg in the 4x400 relay. The Lovejoy girls captured the regional championship as a result.

