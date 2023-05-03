Everything came up golden for Lovejoy junior Kailey Littlefield during Saturday's Region II-5A meet.
The Lovejoy distance runner won the 800-meter run — her third regional title in the race — and followed that up with first-place finishes in both the 1,600 and as the anchor leg in the 4x400 relay. The Lovejoy girls captured the regional championship as a result.
The two-time defending Class 5A state champion in the 800, Littlefield was voted as Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week after receiving 31% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration was LK Lavallee (McKinney North), Logan Halleman (Flower Mound), Marcos Paz (Hebron), Laila Hackett (Frisco Lebanon Trail) and Sariya Calhoun (West Mesquite).
Kailey Littlefield doing Kailey Littlefield things!! The @LovejoyXCTF star wins the 800 once again at regionals, clocking a 2:08.40. Just .15 shy of her own meet record, but it's a tad windy out here today. pic.twitter.com/cmJwBDdsID
SLM: Congrats on a successful regional meet. In addition to your individual medals, you and your teammates won a regional championship, which is no small feat given the talent in that region. What was it like sharing that moment with your teammates once the meet was over?
KL: It was an awesome experience to win the regional championship as a team this year. Last year, we got second by a few points so this year we were extra determined. Going to receive our trophy after the meet ended was so exciting because it was a goal we have been working towards all year.
SLM: You finished strong with wins in the 1,600 and 4x400 relay. Given how close those two races are to each other, how do you go about recovering and getting in the proper mindset to run those two events back to back?
KL: The 1,600 and 4x400 combo is definitely difficult. I’ve been running these two races backtoback since freshman year so I have gotten pretty used to it. I always make sure to focus only on the 1,600 so that I am not distracting myself with another race.
Right after the 1,600 I go straight to my 4x400 teammates so I can easily get in the right mindset. As far as recovery between the two goes, I am always sitting on the track or in the heating tent shaking my legs to keep them warm.
Sometimes it seems silly because everyone is standing or warming up, but I've found that letting my legs rest and get ready to go works best for me.
SLM: For as long as you and your teammates have been running together, what's the bond like between this group?
KL: My teammates and I have the strongest bond of any team I've seen or been a part of. We are all best friends and love each other so much. I think the bond we have helps us to run for each other in the 4x400, and the fact we all share the same goal makes us even stronger.
SLM: What advice would you give an athlete who will be competing at state for the first time ever next week?
KL: For athletes competing at the state level for the first time next week, my biggest advice, and something I wish I took into consideration freshman year, is to enjoy the experience. Go into state confident in your training and preparation. Enjoy watching other elite athletes race, enjoy the crowd and, most of all, enjoy competing at such a high level.
SLM: Do you have any sort pre-race ritual or routine to get in the right frame of mind before a big race?
KL: My pre-race routine is pretty consistent to put me in the right mindset. I do my same warmup each time in order to feel my best. I used to be very superstitious with what I ate or wore for the race, but I have found throughout the years that multiple things can work.
One thing I do each year at state, though, is get my nails done with the 4x400 team and alternates. That is our ritual and gives us time to bond even more.
