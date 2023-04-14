Just a freshman, forward Madi Patterson was a big reason why the Marcus girls soccer team qualified for the Class 6A state tournament for the first time since 2018.
Patterson scored a goal in the 94th minute of double overtime to lift the Lady Marauders to a 1-0 victory against Byron Nelson in the Region I-6A Tournament semifinals, and then in the final, a burst up the field by her led to Southlake Carroll scoring an own goal during the final in the first minute of the second half to lift Marcus to a 1-0 win.
Marcus’ win over Carroll helped the Lady Marauders reach the state tournament after falling short in the regional final in each of the two previous seasons. The Lady Marauders captured their first state title in 2005 and finished as the Class 6A state runner-up in 2018.
Patterson won with 42% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Lexi Tuite (Celina), Caydance Gaddis (McKinney), Bartek Zabek (Frisco Lone Star), Taylor Vance (Frisco) and Kaelani Rogers (Creekview).
SLM: Describe the feeling when Marcus beat Southlake Carroll to qualify for state.
MP: From the start, we knew that it was going to be such a challenge to get to where we are. But I knew that Marcus is capable of it. Right as the clock hit zero, it was so exciting. For us to be given this opportunity to go to state is amazing.
SLM: Take me through the own goal that Southlake Carroll put into their own net to give Marcus a 1-0 lead.
MP: That was the most special thing ever because right as I kicked it and saw that it went through the goalie’s legs, I knew that I had missed and had to get it back somehow, but I saw that both of the defenders were going to kick it out. My hope kind of got lost, but when I saw it went into the goal, I was kind of shocked. All of the excitement came.
SLM: How much was Southlake Carroll the toughest opponent that Marcus played?
MP: We knew that Southlake had some really talented players. We knew their goalie was crazy good. We saw that from the other game. Watching film and studying how they played to break down their weaknesses, our defenders shut them down pretty good and I am thankful for them. That’s how we mostly dominated that game, which was by studying them.
SLM: What did you do to prepare yourself for playing varsity soccer?
MP: I was so nervous from the start. I was on JV for the start of school. For the second day of school, they moved me up to varsity. I knew that Marcus’ varsity was good and I was kind of intimidated by them.
It took some time to get used to get everything. But once district started and I was able to score, I realized that it wasn’t bad as what I thought I was. It was easier to get through the games when everyone else was supporting you, too, because everyone on the team was welcoming. I really felt that I belonged there.
SLM: What skills do you have that have benefited Marcus?
MP: My speed because I was pretty fast. My speed, they think, plays a pretty big part on the team. My ability to place the ball is good, too.
SLM: What has impressed you about Marcus head girls soccer coach Erin Hebert?
MP: Coach Hebert is an amazing coach. Once she started being our head coach, I knew that she would be an amazing one because, one, she is very determined at what she does and loves what she does, and also, she is such a welcoming person to everyone. She cares for everyone and loves more than as just teammates. She’s an amazing person overall and is such a good coach. She’s helped me to make sure that I don’t get into my head about things, and I’m very thankful for her.
SLM: How did you get into soccer?
MP: I started soccer when I was 5. I have two siblings, an older sister and a brother, and they were both playing soccer. My parents ended up putting me in it and I loved it. I remember seeing my brother on the field and I was super excited and wanted to be like him.
SLM: Who is your favorite soccer player?
MP: I have two. Alex Morgan is a big idol of mine. I’ve always looked up to her since I was a little kid. Also, I like Neymar. I’ve always been a big fan of his. It’s always fun to watch him play.
