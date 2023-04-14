Madi Patterson

Marcus freshman Madi Patterson has helped lead the Lady Marauders to an appearance at the Class 6A state tournament.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Just a freshman, forward Madi Patterson was a big reason why the Marcus girls soccer team qualified for the Class 6A state tournament for the first time since 2018.

Patterson scored a goal in the 94th minute of double overtime to lift the Lady Marauders to a 1-0 victory against Byron Nelson in the Region I-6A Tournament semifinals, and then in the final, a burst up the field by her led to Southlake Carroll scoring an own goal during the final in the first minute of the second half to lift Marcus to a 1-0 win.

