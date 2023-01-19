Elizabeth Eddy

McKinney Boyd junior Elizabeth Eddy (10) celebrates with her teammates during a win over McKinney North on Jan. 3.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

The Lady Broncos went 2-1 at the Prosper Rock Hill tournament, including wins over Plano West and El Paso Eastlake. Junior Elizabeth Eddy contributed all over the pitch with three goals and three assists at the showcase, including a goal scored in each of her team's three matches.

Eddy was voted as Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week after receiving 28% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration was Kaelyn Hamilton (McKinney North), Adrian Banks (Lewisville), Raniyah Hunt (Little Elm), Paris Baker (Frisco Lebanon Trail) and Neenah George (Sachse).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments