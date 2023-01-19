The Lady Broncos went 2-1 at the Prosper Rock Hill tournament, including wins over Plano West and El Paso Eastlake. Junior Elizabeth Eddy contributed all over the pitch with three goals and three assists at the showcase, including a goal scored in each of her team's three matches.
Eddy was voted as Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week after receiving 28% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration was Kaelyn Hamilton (McKinney North), Adrian Banks (Lewisville), Raniyah Hunt (Little Elm), Paris Baker (Frisco Lebanon Trail) and Neenah George (Sachse).
SLM: Congrats to you and your teammates on going 3-1 last week. Between the goals and assists that you compiled for the week, what was clicking so well for you?
EE: Our team has really good chemistry off the field and it really shows when we play. We communicate and work really well together and we are just having fun playing for one another. It makes the goals come easy when you click like our team does.
SLM: How would you describe your role on this team?
EE: I think that I am a leader on our team. I think culture is a huge part of how a team plays, so I try and be the fun leader who is encouraging and enforces good work rate.
SLM: How did your offseason go, and was there anything you specifically worked on to improve your game?
EE: In the offseason I focus on club. This past offseason, I worked on one-on-ones. I worked on going straight at the defender then taking a touch past them and being explosive to get a cross or shot off. I think this has helped me tremendously in my game.
SLM: What has the transition playing under coach Elias Ramos as head coach been like for the team?
EE: The transition has been hard but good. We all really loved our previous head coach and had a good relationship with her. I know she was a great role model for me, so it was very hard to lose her.
But coach Ramos has stepped up and really listened to us and how we think we could help make the program better. He truly tries to connect with each of us and has made us better as individuals and as a team.
SLM: Do you have a favorite soccer memory from your playing career?
EE: My favorite memory from my high school career was making it past the first round of playoffs last year. We were the underdogs coming in and we worked out butts off to win the game. We hadn’t made it past the first round in eight years in our school history.
I remember coming off the field crying because it just felt so surreal. I was bloody, bruised, and dripping in sweat but knowing what we had accomplished as a team by working for each other was an amazing feeling.
The bus ride home was something I’ll never forget. I just felt so close with my teammates and I didn’t want the moment to end.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a soccer player?
EE: My parents and my brother, George, have been huge influences on me. I moved around a lot growing up and have had so many different coaches. But they have been the one consistent thing in my life.
They pushed me as a soccer player and as a person. I can’t remember a time growing up that we weren’t playing soccer. It was always so competitive and that shaped me into the player I am today.
SLM: When not playing soccer, how do you spend your free time?
EE: When I’m not playing soccer I like to hang out with my friends and family. I love playing pickle ball, spike ball and going to the gym with my brother.
I really like to go to my little brothers' games. I have three little brothers and they have supported me for so long, so I like to watch them play and grow, too — then stealing them and taking them to ice cream, so I can be the favorite sibling.
