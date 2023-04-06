The McKinney Boyd girls soccer team has survived as daunting a path as any team in the state competing at regionals this week, knocking off three state-ranked opponents in as many rounds of the playoffs.
Senior Lauren Omholt's play has been vital in the Lady Broncos' momentous postseason, either scoring or assisting on all four of her team's goals in wins over Highland Park and Prosper last week. In the former, she notched two goals and an assist in a 3-1 win, and she then accounted for the lone goal in Friday's 1-0 victory over the Lady Eagles.
"I think we have been doing some really good game planning where we really break film down and identify opportunities to exploit and areas we need to correct internally," Omholt said. "Also, we just seem to play better against better opponents. It’s been gratifying to see us unleashing our full potential."
Omholt was voted as Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week after receiving 31% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration was Jackson Rooker (Celina), Gabrielle Briones (North Mesquite), Jensin Hall (Frisco Heritage), Emma Fioretti (Marcus) and Aniyah Bigam (Newman Smith).
SLM: You scored or assisted on all four of your team's goals last week. Being a senior, what has it meant to make that kind of an impact in your final postseason?
LO: It means the world to me that I am able to be an impact player in my final season. Making a difference in such critical games brings a smile to my face. These are memories I won’t soon forget. I am so happy to be a part of it and work hard every time I take the field to be a difference maker.
SLM: To win that rubber match against Prosper, given the history between both teams, what did you and your teammates figure out in that matchup that enabled Boyd to get over the hump and defeat Prosper twice this season?
LO: There’s so much respect I have for Prosper. I have played with so many of them over the years in club and consider them to be some of DFW’s best players. In our first match with them back in early February, we lost in eight rounds of PKs after being up 1-0 in regulation.That really stuck with us and we vowed to not let another game slip away from us again.Since then, we have focused on playing whistle-to-whistle and not ever taking a lead for granted.
SLM: This is the deepest playoff run that the program has had since 2011. What is special about this team?
LO: There’s obviously a lot of talent in this program but more than that there is serious grit.The mentality on this team is to never back down from a challenge and we seem to play to each other’s strengths.Some are more technical, some more tactical. Everyone just brings a different ingredient.We are not lacking in any one area – we've got it all covered.
SLM: How have you seen yourself grow as a soccer player throughout your time playing at Boyd?
LO: I think I have become a more complete player.I try to stay very unpredictable to defend. Also, I have grown as a leader.I was placed on varsity as freshman, which can be a tough spot to be in, but I embraced the challenge. Since then, I have made the effort to make the younger players feel included and valued on the team.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your development as a soccer player?
LO: There are so many people I could name and I hate to leave any out because they have all played a huge part at different stages of my career. A couple to highlight would be Chris Pulpaneck during my (developmental academy) years – I was pretty late to competitive soccer and he really took a chance on me and I’ll always be grateful for that.
I also think I took my game to a new level in working with the entire coaching staff with the U17 and U20Mexican national teams.
More recently, coach (Elias) Ramos has such a contagious passion for the game. It has really deepened my love for soccer.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.