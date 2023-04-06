MCKINNEY BOYD PROSPER SOC KB

McKinney Boyd senior Lauren Omholt has come up big on numerous occasions during the Lady Broncos' playoff run.

The McKinney Boyd girls soccer team has survived as daunting a path as any team in the state competing at regionals this week, knocking off three state-ranked opponents in as many rounds of the playoffs.

Senior Lauren Omholt's play has been vital in the Lady Broncos' momentous postseason, either scoring or assisting on all four of her team's goals in wins over Highland Park and Prosper last week. In the former, she notched two goals and an assist in a 3-1 win, and she then accounted for the lone goal in Friday's 1-0 victory over the Lady Eagles. 

