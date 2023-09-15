LEE_1462.JPG

McKinney Boyd sophomore Marcus Johnson totaled four touchdowns in the team's 34-28 overtime win over Plano West.

 Alex Lee

Making his first career varsity start at quarterback, sophomore Marcus Johnson delivered in a big way to lead McKinney Boyd to their first win of the season.

In a 34-28 overtime win over Plano West on Sept. 8-9, Johnson completed 14-of-18 passes for 177 yards and one touchdown and added 101 rushing yards and three more scores.

