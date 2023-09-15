Making his first career varsity start at quarterback, sophomore Marcus Johnson delivered in a big way to lead McKinney Boyd to their first win of the season.
In a 34-28 overtime win over Plano West on Sept. 8-9, Johnson completed 14-of-18 passes for 177 yards and one touchdown and added 101 rushing yards and three more scores.
Johnson was voted as Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week after 33% of the online reader vote. Ayden Ames (Prosper), Riley Griffin (Lake Dallas), Thomas Adams (Little Elm), Donovan Woolen (Frisco Wakeland) and Brenden Gaines (West Mesquite) were also up for consideration.
1. Being able to contribute the way you did in your first start at quarterback and help lead your team to victory, what did that moment mean to you?
MJ: I've been dreaming about a moment like that my whole life. I visualized it and prayed for that moment. I knew those guys were depending on me, and I just wanted to do my best for them.
2. Think back to earlier in the week when you first learned that you'd be getting the start at quarterback. What was your reaction and what were preparations like?
MJ: I was a little scared at first, but as the week went on I got into a groove going the game. I felt more relaxed knowing the play calls and learning the playbook. It felt good once I finally got out there.
3. You previously quarterbacked for Boyd on the freshman team. What did it feel like going against a varsity defense in a live game for the first time?
MJ: It was a big jump. There was a big difference, but I felt like I was ready for the moment.
4. With play being stopped with 57 seconds left in the fourth quarter and carrying over to Saturday, how were you and your teammates feeling heading into that afternoon?
MJ: I felt like we were in a good spot. We knew what we were going there for. We were out for business.
5. What was that feeling like after running in the game-winning touchdown and being mobbed by your teammates?
MJ: It felt good. It felt like we accomplished something, but we also know that there's a long season left.
6. Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a football player?
MJ: Definitely my head coach (Daniel Foster). He's helped me a lot and through the tough times. Plus, my quarterback coach (Joseph Hubener). He has always been patient with me and has been there for me when I need it.
