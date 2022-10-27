McKinney Boyd picked up its first win of the season after outlasting Little Elm last Friday for a 55-46 victory, and senior quarterback Ryan Shackleton's play behind center was a big reason why.
The Boyd signal-caller completed 18-of-23 passes for 307 yards and five touchdowns, plus 97 rushing yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Shackleton iced the win with a 48-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Shackleton was recognized as Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week after receiving 27% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration was Callie Kieffer (Prosper), Carson Cox (The Colony), Armstrong Nnodim (Mesquite Horn) and Armand Cleaver (Mesquite).
Did you know?
SLM: Congrats on the win last week vs. Little Elm. What was clicking so well with the passing game that night?
RS: Going into the game, the plan was to run a lot of plays and run them fast. I think that put the defense in a bad position and we capitalized with great protection up front and perfect execution by the receivers and backs.
SLM: Looking at the video, it looks like you went untouched during that late 48-yard touchdown run. What do you remember about that run, plus the execution by the offensive line to open things up?
RS: We had run jet sweep a few times throughout the night, and at practice we knew if we could get them on jet sweep enough then this would open up. Everyone on the team did their job, from the play call to the line to receivers blocking to selling the fake, which made my job really easy.
Since it was third-and-2, the most important thing to me was get the first down and protect the ball but with great execution the field opened up for a touchdown.
SLM: What did it mean to you and the rest of the team to get win No. 1 for head coach Daniel Foster?
RS: It felt amazing. Coach Foster was my [offensive coordinator] before moving up to head coach and he's always been someone I look up to because of how hard he works and how selfless he is.
After the game, he made sure to emphasize how it was a group effort and how hard the team worked to get the win, not just him. Plus his annual post-win locker room freestyle felt even better as a head coach.
SLM: As a senior, how would you describe your role on this team?
RS: As a three-year starter and being voted captain, I feel my job is to set the example and lead others in the right direction no matter the outcome. I looked up to the seniors from the last few years and I learned a lot about football and life from them, so I just hope that some of the younger kids look at me the same way I looked at the previous seniors.
SLM: Thinking back over your high school career, what kind of impact has playing for McKinney Boyd had on you?
RS: Playing at McKinney Boyd has impacted me in more ways than I could have ever imagined. Throughout my years, the two biggest things it has taught me is to do everything in your life with trust, passion and discipline — TPD, which is our football team's motto — and to put your faith in Jesus in everything you do.
