Ryan Shackleton

McKinney Boyd senior Ryan Shackleton pitches the ball to a teammate during Friday's District 5-6A ballgame against Little Elm.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com

McKinney Boyd picked up its first win of the season after outlasting Little Elm last Friday for a 55-46 victory, and senior quarterback Ryan Shackleton's play behind center was a big reason why.

The Boyd signal-caller completed 18-of-23 passes for 307 yards and five touchdowns, plus 97 rushing yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Shackleton iced the win with a 48-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments