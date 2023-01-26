McKinney's Dylan Culbertson (10) goes over Boyd's Baily Helms (15) to get the ball during the Crosstown Showdown game between McKinney Boyd and McKinney High on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at McKinney ISD Stadium.
The McKinney boys soccer team went 2-0 last week with 3-1 wins over rival McKinney North and Little Elm, with the latter coming in the team's District 5-6A opener. Junior Dylan Culbertson had his fingerprints all over McKinney's big week, totaling three goals and an assist.
After being named the District 5-6A co-sophomore of the year last season, Culbertson has helped the Lions match their season-long win total from 2022 and build a 6-3-1 record following Wednesday's showdown with rival McKinney Boyd.
Culbertson was voted as Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week after receiving 31% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration was Salese Blow (Plano), Maddie Hayes (Marcus), DJ Koulai (Lewisville), Cameron Lomax (Frisco Heritage) and Madison Spain (North Mesquite).
Did you know?
SLM: Congrats on opening district with a win over Little Elm. What stood out about the team's performance in that match?
DC: I thought something that stood out about our performance against Little Elm was that even though we didn’t play our best game of the season we managed to still find a way to win.
SLM: McKinney has already matched its win total from last season. What has impressed you most about the team's start and where have you seen improvements from last season?
DC: What I have been most impressed about this year is how we have been able to find the goal way more this year compared to the past years. I think this has to do with the good group of players we have and our new coach whose tactics we all trust.
SLM: What did it mean to be named co-sophomore of the year from your district last season?
DC: It was cool to get some recognition last season being named co-sophomore of the year. I hope that award is only the start of the ones to come.
SLM: How long have you been playing soccer and what gravitated you to the sport?
DC: I’ve been playing soccer for over 14 years now. I think what attracted me to this sport was always being around it. With my parents both playing college soccer, I was around the sport more than anything else at a young age.
SLM: What do you enjoy most about playing soccer?
DC: The thing I enjoy most about soccer is that when I play I don’t have to worry about anything outside of the game.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your development as a soccer player?
DC: I think the person who have had the biggest influence on my development as a player would be my dad. Since the start, he has pushed me to be the best possible player I can be. Even though when I was younger I found it annoying, as I grew older I have come to appreciate all that he has done for me.
