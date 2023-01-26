MCKINNEY BOYD MCKINNEY HIGH BOYS SOC KB

McKinney's Dylan Culbertson (10) goes over Boyd's Baily Helms (15) to get the ball during the Crosstown Showdown game between McKinney Boyd and McKinney High on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at McKinney ISD Stadium.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram/buzzphotos.com

The McKinney boys soccer team went 2-0 last week with 3-1 wins over rival McKinney North and Little Elm, with the latter coming in the team's District 5-6A opener. Junior Dylan Culbertson had his fingerprints all over McKinney's big week, totaling three goals and an assist.

After being named the District 5-6A co-sophomore of the year last season, Culbertson has helped the Lions match their season-long win total from 2022 and build a 6-3-1 record following Wednesday's showdown with rival McKinney Boyd.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments