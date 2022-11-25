McKinney senior Keldric Luster was nearly perfect in the Lions' 42-7 blowout of Jesuit in the area round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs. The McKinney quarterback completed 11-of-13 passes for 213 yards and five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) to lead the Lions to their first third-round appearance since 1993.
"I was just focused on making plays and putting the ball in my teammates' hands so they could make plays and help us come out with the win," Luster said.
Luster, last season's Star Local Media all-area offensive player of the year while at Frisco Liberty, has impressed during his senior season at McKinney. Following his team's second-round playoff win, Luster had thrown for 2,069 yards and 22 touchdowns on the year while adding 603 rushing yards and nine more scores.
Did you know?
SLM: This is the first time in almost three decades that McKinney has been this far in the playoffs. What does it mean to have made that kind of impact in your first year with that football program?
KL: It's been about really building something special between the guys and making a statement to the whole state by letting them know that we are a force to be reckoned with.
SLM: When you think back to sophomore year at Liberty, how do you feel like you've grown as a quarterback now that you're a senior?
KL: My leadership goals by knowing the difference between being a leader and being a LEADER! And understanding the path of becoming a better one in the future.
SLM: We're officially one month out from football players being able to sign their letters of intent. Reflect on your recruitment: What was that experience like, and what went into your decision to commit to SMU?
KL: It's a place that I can really call my second home. From the players to the coaches and the fan base, it's something I cherish every time when I'm there.
SLM: There are plenty of life lessons and personal growth that come with playing high school sports. What is something you've learned through high school football that you'll take with you on to your next chapter in life?
KL: Really cherishing every moment of life. You only get one lifetime of high school, but throughout my four years, high school has really taught me how to be a better young man, chase my dreams and to be yourself, and that's what is preparing me for that next stage in life.
