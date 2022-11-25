MCKINNEY HIGH DALLAS JESUIT FBO KB

McKinney senior Keldric Luster was nearly perfect in the Lions' 42-7 blowout of Jesuit in the area round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs. The McKinney quarterback completed 11-of-13 passes for 213 yards and five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) to lead the Lions to their first third-round appearance since 1993.

"I was just focused on making plays and putting the ball in my teammates' hands so they could make plays and help us come out with the win," Luster said.

