Pierson Rougeau

Newman Smith junior quarterback Pierson Rougeau accounted for six touchdowns in the Trojans’ 53-34 victory against R.L. Turner on Nov. 4.

Newman Smith’s football program is on the rise.

A big reason why the Trojans finished 6-4 for just their fifth season with at least six wins since 1978 is the play of junior quarterback Pierson Rougeau.

