Newman Smith’s football program is on the rise.
A big reason why the Trojans finished 6-4 for just their fifth season with at least six wins since 1978 is the play of junior quarterback Pierson Rougeau.
Rougeau passed for 250 yards and five touchdowns on 13-of-17 through the air and also rushed for 96 yards on six carries with a score in Newman Smith’s 53-34 win over Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD rival R.L. Turner in the Nov. 4 season finale for both teams.
After throwing for 741 yards and seven touchdowns last season, Rougeau elevated his game this season. The Smith junior nearly doubled that output, finishing with 1,368 passing yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with 564 rushing yards and seven scores.
Rougeau was recognized as Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week after receiving 44.7% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Harrison Rosar (Prosper), Amy Morefield (Lovejoy), Nicole Humphries (Flower Mound), Matheus Machado (Emerson) and Brenden George (Sachse).
Did you know?
SLM: Congrats on your team’s 53-34 victory against R.L. Turner to conclude the regular season. You finished with six touchdowns and 346 yards of total offense. What was clicking for you that night?
PR: Obviously, the passing game was working because I had five passing TDs. It was just fun. The first drive started well. I did what the coach told me and went through my reads and made the plays happen. I came out with six TDs, which is awesome in my mind.
SLM: Newman Smith finished with six wins in a season for just the fifth time since 1978 and was one victory away from clinching its first playoff berth since 2015. What does it show about the direction of the program?
PR: It's really good. I like that we finished with a better record than we did the previous year. As a program, coach (Robert) Boone has really set up our motive a tad up, helped us grown as a program and had players evolve. Our season is a great testament to that.
SLM: What do you feel about the potential of the team for next season?
PR: We have great potential. We just need to keep working hard in the offseason. We want to have a winning mentality, but we've all got to be committed. You can't have people missing morning workouts. You have to have great leaders, including me and a couple of other seniors and some juniors. Hopefully, we'll have a great season.
SLM: What did you do during the offseason to prepare for your second season as Newman Smith’s starting quarterback?
PR: I'm trying to sit in the pocket so I can distribute the ball, because naturally I know that I can run the ball well. But that's not my job as a quarterback. My job is to distribute the ball to the play-makers on the field. That is something that I have improved on, and will continue to try and improve on.
SLM: What made you want to become a quarterback?
PR: It kind of came natural because that's the first position I played when I was a kid, and then I kept playing and kept playing and it was fun. You look at wide receivers and they get hit, and I didn't want to be the person that gets hit, nor do I want to be the person that hits somebody.
SLM: Who are your favorite NFL quarterbacks?
PR: As of right now, I could say Justin Fields, Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson. I really watch them and I can say they are like idols to me. Kyler is short and that's kind of a key point because I'm not the tallest person in the world. I'm not the tallest QB. I'm more on the shorter side. I like how he is able to be in the NFL and have that success with his height. I like that about him. Lamar makes some special moves. And then Justin Fields, his passing is amazing.
