Hollis Johnson saw the potential in the boys basketball program at North Mesquite when he took over as head coach.
However, Johnson also understood that turnarounds do not happen overnight.
During the first two seasons, the Stallions endured some struggles, winning only 13 total games during those campaigns.
Last year, North Mesquite began to turn the corner, posting a 19-15 record and making the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
That raised the bar of expectations, as well as the excitement level for the 2022-2023 season.
The Stallions were a senior-laden group with the likes of Ty Woodson, Dalan Hicks, Jalan Hicks, Joshua Seifert, T.J. Jones, Jaylen Epps and Dakota Meza, players who went through the bad times and were now enjoying the good ones.
While that group formed the nucleus, North Mesquite also got a boost from a fresh face with the emergence of freshman Micah Vaughn.
Vaughn made an instant impact and his contributions have increased as the season has progressed.
In the hunt for the first district championship in program history, the Stallions had a pair of huge games last week against fellow contenders Spruce and Poteet.
On Tuesday, Vaughn posted a team-high 14 points as North Mesquite pulled out a 49-46 win over Spruce, and then on Friday, he scored all 14 of his points in the second half as the Stallions edged Poteet, 48-45.
North Mesquite would go on to finish the regular season with a win over Seagoville to improve to 21-12 on the season.
Their 12-2 mark in 12-5A put them in a tie atop the standings with West Mesquite, and gave them the first district crown in their history.
For his efforts, Vaughn was voted as the Star Local Media Athlete of the Week.
Did you know?
SLM: You have been able to step in and be a big part of the team as a freshman. What was your toughest adjustment to playing varsity ball?
MV: I would say just feeling comfortable with the pace because it's very different from middle school ball.
SLM: What have you been able to learn from some of the seniors on the team?
MV: Always be ready to shoot and communication is a must on defense in order to follow through successfully.
SLM: You can do a lot of different things out on the court. How would you describe your game overall?
MV: I would describe my game as a two-way, all-around player. I can score the ball all around the floor and I can get in a stance and guard 1-on-1.
SLM: Who are some basketball players you look up to or try to pattern your game after?
MV: I look up to Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum. I look up to them because they're unstoppable and very hard to guard. KD's mid-range game is wild and Jayson's sidestep and his handles to get to his spot are what I want to eventually work up to.
I would try to pattern my game to Jaylen Brown because I can shoot when I'm open and I can get in the paint when I want to.
SLM: Do you have a favorite memory from your playing career?
MV: It was sixth grade. My dad coaches my AAU team and he drew up a play for me in the playoffs. We were down by three. My point guard passed me the ball and I shot the ball from half court and made it. I sent the game into OT.
Another memory is when I was in eighth grade, I received the game ball. I dropped 43 points, 14 buckets, three 3s and 12-of-13 on free throws.
SLM: What are some of the things you enjoy doing when you are not playing basketball?
MV: I enjoy catching up on some much needed sleep, listening to music, hanging out with my family and playing video games. And eating, I love food.
SLM: North Mesquite is having its best season in several years. What have been the keys to the team’s success?
MV: Playing defense is number one and of course trusting each other. Everybody is always locked in on defense and communicating. Also, playing hard for 32 minutes and being ready to shoot at any given time.
SLM: With the start of the playoffs right around the corner, what are the team’s goals and expectations for the rest of the season?
MV: Staying locked in and focused and not just winning one game but making a run to win it all. This is our year.
