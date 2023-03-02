The Plano East softball team had a productive week that included a 4-0-1 trip through tournament play in Allen. Just a sophomore, Jadyn Dawson started in the circle for three of East's games at the showcase and closed out all five — totaling 24 strikeouts and a .260 opponent batting average.
At the plate, she hit .625 with 10 hits, including four doubles and two home runs, plus 13 RBIs.
Dawson was voted as Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week after receiving 38% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration was Keyera Roseby (Frisco Liberty), Justin McBride (Plano), Jayden Daniels (Frisco Liberty), Bella Campos (Marcus) and Jules LaMendola (Coppell).
SLM: Congrats on the team's impressive start to the season. What has clicked so well early on for everyone?
JD: I think what has clicked the most for us is our team chemistry. There is so much love and energy in our whole program. Between players, coaches and fans, we all come together really well.
SLM: Reflect on your week at the Allen tournament, especially at the plate. What were you seeing so well that contributed to that kind of production?
JD: I really just tried to take it one pitch at time both offensively and defensively. I focused on the little things that helped to make the bigger picture.
SLM: How did your offseason go, and was there anything specific that you worked on?
JD: I had a really productive offseason. I mainly worked on my stamina on the mound, getting stronger in the weight room and the mental part of the game. That really helped me improve.
SLM: How do you feel like you've grown as a player compared to your freshman year?
JD: Rather than just strength and skill level, I think what improved the most was my confidence as a player and focusing on what I could contribute.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a softball player?
JD: The main influences I have come from my family. They have encouraged me in everything since I was young. My mom is my biggest fan. I couldn’t have gotten this far without her.
SLM: Do you have any sort of pregame ritual or routine to get in the right frame of mind before a game?
JD: I have to listen to music. It doesn’t really matter what kind but it definitely helps me focus on the game.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.