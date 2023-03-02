Jadyn Dawson

Plano East sophomore Jadyn Dawson helped lead the Lady Panthers to a 4-0-1 record at last week's Allen varsity tournament.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The Plano East softball team had a productive week that included a 4-0-1 trip through tournament play in Allen. Just a sophomore, Jadyn Dawson started in the circle for three of East's games at the showcase and closed out all five — totaling 24 strikeouts and a .260 opponent batting average.

At the plate, she hit .625 with 10 hits, including four doubles and two home runs, plus 13 RBIs.

