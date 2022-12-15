Jordan Mizell

Plano East junior Jordan Mizell, left, attempts a shot in a non-district game against McKinney Boyd.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The state-ranked Plano East boys basketball enjoyed a perfect week on the hardwood, going 5-0 and winning the annual C.W. Jackson Cedar Hill Lions Club tournament.

Junior Jordan Mizell was the catalyst for East's big week, scoring a career-high 25 points in the team's first-round win over Madison and going on to earn tournament MVP honors. Mizell averaged 15.2 points per game of the week.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments