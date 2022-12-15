The state-ranked Plano East boys basketball enjoyed a perfect week on the hardwood, going 5-0 and winning the annual C.W. Jackson Cedar Hill Lions Club tournament.
Junior Jordan Mizell was the catalyst for East's big week, scoring a career-high 25 points in the team's first-round win over Madison and going on to earn tournament MVP honors. Mizell averaged 15.2 points per game of the week.
Mizell was named Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week after receiving 47% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration was Jaylen Lawal (Plano West), Jules LaMendola (Coppell), Madison Cox (Flower Mound) and Micah Russell (Sunnyvale).
Did you know?
SLM: Congrats on the tournament win in Cedar Hill and being named MVP. What was clicking so well for you last week on the court?
JM: My intense effort on defense converted into offense, which led to easy buckets. Also, just attacking the basket strong and finishing through contact was working well the whole tournament for me.
SLM: What has impressed you most about the team's start to the season?
JM: Our ability to move the ball, play intense defense and find the open man has impressed me. We're also able to shoot the 3-ball. Not only have I improved my 3-point percentage but many of my teammates have also increased theirs.
SLM: There's a lot of continuity and chemistry within the team's junior class, of which you're a part of. How does that influence the way you guys play together on the court?
JM: Since we are all the same age and have always lived in the same area, the chemistry we have now has been built up over years of playing with each other at PSA, AAU, and middle school basketball. Our chemistry being so high gives us the trust in one another to not only make the extra pass to the open man but also trusting each other to all give max energy on defense and be ready to be in help defense.
SLM: With so many juniors on the team, how would you describe your role on and off the court?
JM: My role on this team is to be a leader and a role model. Specifically, I'm always trying to do the right thing by being unselfish, giving my all at practice and in games and helping make my teammates better because I know others on the team feed off of my energy.
Off the court, I would like to say I am also a catalyst for the team. Sometimes I give a teammate a ride home or a ride to a game, or I always try to uplift teammates when they are feeling down.
SLM: I'm sure you and your teammates are anxious about the opportunity to potentially lead Plano East back to the playoffs. What will it take during district to maintain the hot start that you guys have had this season?
JM: I think keeping up our high team chemistry, trusting each other on the court and playing team ball will really ensure our success to make the playoffs this year.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a basketball player?
JM: I would say my biggest influence on me as a basketball player has been my parents. I have had my ups but I have also gotten down on myself before and my parents were there to lift me up every time so I can get back to doing what I love, which is playing basketball. I also learned the basics from my parents in the driveway, which has stuck with me today and will stick with me every time I play basketball.
SLM: Who is an athlete that you look up to?
JM: Kobe Bryant is an athlete I look up to because of his intense work ethic and leadership. Kobe chose night in and night out to work constantly on his craft knowing that his competition would be resting. Kobe always had high expectations for himself and I try to model myself the same way — Mamba Mentality.
