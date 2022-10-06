Plano West Blaire Bayless

Plano West senior Blaire Bayless has helped lead the Lady Wolves to an unbeaten record in District 6-6A so far.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Horbovetz / maxpreps.horbopicz.com

Plano West is one of the hottest volleyball teams in the state, amassing a 22nd consecutive victory after outlasting state-ranked Coppell in five sets on Tuesday.

The Lady Wolves kept their winning ways intact the week prior with wins over Hebron and Flower Mound, and senior Blaire Bayless' all-around play was a big reason why. In seven sets against the Lady Hawks and Lady Jaguars, Bayless totaled 43 kills and five aces on the week before tallying a staggering 40 kills on Tuesday against the Cowgirls.

