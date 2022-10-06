Plano West is one of the hottest volleyball teams in the state, amassing a 22nd consecutive victory after outlasting state-ranked Coppell in five sets on Tuesday.
The Lady Wolves kept their winning ways intact the week prior with wins over Hebron and Flower Mound, and senior Blaire Bayless' all-around play was a big reason why. In seven sets against the Lady Hawks and Lady Jaguars, Bayless totaled 43 kills and five aces on the week before tallying a staggering 40 kills on Tuesday against the Cowgirls.
Bayless was voted as Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week after winning 36% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Keldric Luster (McKinney), Xinjin Gomez (Lake Dallas), Matteo Quattrin (Frisco Independence) and Bennett Fryman (Frisco Lone Star).
Did you know?
SLM: Congrats on getting two more wins last week. To get 43 kills in just seven sets, what was clicking so well for you on the court last week?
BB: Our setter-hitter connection has really grown over the past few weeks. I trust my setters to get me a good ball, and my setters trust me to put the ball away or get the other team out of system. We've also really improved handling out-of-system balls on our side of the net, and I'm now just as confident getting kills off of my libero's set as I would be hitting off of my setter.
SLM: How have you seen the team handle this streak that you've all been able to put together?
BB: The 22-game win streak is absolutely insane and I want to mention how proud I am of my team so far this season. This win streak has been a huge confidence booster for us going into games, and we use it as motivation going into each game as well.
We have a super competitive team and that definitely reflects in the way we play.
SLM: As one of the team's leaders, what are you looking for down the stretch of the regular season so everyone is able to carry this level of play into the playoffs?
BB: Going into the final stretch of district play, momentum and trust are going to be super important for us. We want to put ourselves in the best position possible for a long playoff run.
Everybody knows that playoffs are a stressful time, especially with how competitive North Texas is, because there is the threat of your season ending. With having a big leadership role on my team, I want us to go into playoffs completely confident in our ability to win through a successful district record and trust that we build with bonding off the court.
SLM: Being that it's your final year of high school volleyball, what are you going to miss most about HS volleyball when it's all said and done?
BB: I'm going to miss spending time with the girls. I'll miss practicing with them every morning, going to team lunches, jamming out to music on the bus rides, dancing in our hype circles, and celebrating with them after a big win.
I love each one of these girls so much and grown up with a lot of them, so it's going to be super hard when the time comes to finally hang up my jersey.
SLM: How has your time at Plano West impacted your growth as a volleyball player?
BB: My time at Plano West has impacted my growth most through my mental toughness. Going into varsity my sophomore year, playing against girls much older than me and playing in front of loud student sections was something I've never had to deal with before.
I had to learn how to stay focused on the game in high pressure, very loud, situations and recover quickly after a mistake to help out my team. Now, as a senior, I make it my job to keep my team collected and focused in tight games.
SLM: What advice would you have for an aspiring volleyball player?
BB: One piece of advice I'd give to younger players is to get as many touches as possible. The more touches you get, the more comfortable and confident you'll be in the game when your next touch matters. Focus on developing not only your strengths, but your weaknesses because improving all areas of your game will make you a more valuable player in the future.
