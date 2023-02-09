Justin Buenaventura

Plano junior Justin Buenaventura lifted the Wildcats to a 52-50 victory over Plano East thanks to a game-winning 3-pointer.

 Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard

Plano junior Justin Buenaventura came through in the clutch once again for the Wildcats on Feb. 4, draining a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to lift Plano to a 52-50 victory over Plano East in a battle for sole possession of first place in District 6-6A.

It was Buenaventura's second game-winning basket in 30 days, previously doing the honors in a 60-59 overtime win over those same Panthers in January.

