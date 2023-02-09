Plano junior Justin Buenaventura came through in the clutch once again for the Wildcats on Feb. 4, draining a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to lift Plano to a 52-50 victory over Plano East in a battle for sole possession of first place in District 6-6A.
It was Buenaventura's second game-winning basket in 30 days, previously doing the honors in a 60-59 overtime win over those same Panthers in January.
Buenaventura was named Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week after receiving 44% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration was Aaliyah Brown (The Colony), Madison Cox (Flower Mound), Bradin Hejny (Mesquite Poteet), Aiden Leckband (Frisco Independence) and Lexi Tuite (Celina).
FINAL: Plano 52, Plano East 50JUSTIN BUENAVENTURA DOES IT AGAIN!!!! GAME WINNER AT THE BUZZER!!! UNREAL!!! @PlanoBasketball takes over 1st place in 6-6A and stuns the home crowd here at East. Incredible game. pic.twitter.com/Wbz1HE0BhJ
SLM: What has it been like seeing the response and outpouring of support following your game-winner?
JB: I kind of had it in my head that social media was going blow up with how big this game was. It's always a blessing to receive this much exposure when you do something like that. Seeing all the mentions and followers I received felt like a dream come true. It was a crazy feeling.
SLM: To have done this now twice in the past month, talk about what goes into your mindset for these late-game possessions and wanting to be the one who steps up.
JB: I have to thank the coaching staff right away. They are the ones who get our mindset right. During these late-game possessions, there's a whole lot of adversity. It's loud and the feeling is crazy, but talking from experience, I’ve been through these situations not just in basketball but my very first sport in Muay Thai kickboxing.
My mindset is always to focus and stay in the moment. No need to worry about the crowd, just always continue to be locked in with my teammates on the court.
SLM: With this being your first season as a starter on varsity, what has it been like making that transition to playing a much larger role on this year's team?
JB: To be a starter this year, it definitely takes a lot of guts, commitment, and a lot of sacrifice. For example, friends had to come second, and I’d instead be in the gym for hours. With that being said, coach (Dean) Christian mentally and physically prepared us for what was coming, He put us through the worst of it so we can be ready for season. That's why I always want to thank him. He truly got us ready for this season.
SLM: With all the talent that Plano graduated last season, what do you attribute to the team staying the course and finding itself right back in position to win a district title?
JB: In the beginning, all of us on the team had to find our role. It took a while — there's a lot of talent on this team and we had to create ways to share the basketball and get wins together. There wasn’t going to be any selfish ball.
I had to work on my game and had to find my role on the team, finding out that I had to step up my shooting and facilitating with my bigs, as well as being a leader and having a voice on the team.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your development as a basketball player?
JB: My dad has the biggest impact to on my basketball career so far. He continues to push me and get on me nonstop about the smallest things because he knows I have so much potential. He has taught me so many moves from his past, being a professional in Saudi Arabia. For example, he taught me the dribble pull-up.
I’d also like to thank all my coaches. They've always taught me how to work within my skill and what was best for me, and that's why I’m always thankful.
And lastly, God. He has put me on this world to make an impact in so many ways and I just know he has my back.
SLM: Who is an athlete you look up to?
JB: An athlete I look up to is definitely Kobe (Bryant). I know a lot of people say him, but he’s definitely had an impact in my life, not just for the athlete he was but the kind of person he was. He was so committed in life and he inspires me with his talks and motivation.
