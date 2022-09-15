After a difficult season opener, the Prestonwood Christian football team has strung together back-to-back wins under first-year head coach Donnie Yantis, including a 42-41 thriller on the road against Class 6A program Little Elm on Sept. 9.
Sibley had plenty to do with Prestonwood's dramatic victory, tasked with carrying the ball 38 times for 269 yards and five touchdowns, including the game-winner early in the fourth quarter.
Sibley was voted as Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week after receiving 29% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Hebron's Carson Dean, The Colony's Kamden Wesley, Frisco's Jeremiah Gilkey and Horn's Rickey Coleman.
Did you know?
SLM:Congratson the big win last week. What was working so well for you running the ball to where you were able to produce a performance like that?
AS: First, I would like to thank my offensive lineman for their great blocking during the game and the great coaching from Coach Yantis and the coaching staff. During the week, coach broke down their defensive front and we noticed that they didn't contain the outside much, so we found plays that would push to that area and it worked.
SLM:To be able to defeat a 6A high school on their home field, what was the post-game atmosphere like around the team?
AS: It is always active, and everyone locked in on what their job was and knew their assignment. Most people counted us out for that game, but we didn't let that discourage our performance.
SLM: The team has won two in a row after a tough opening week. How have you seen the team grow since that first game of the season?
AS: After that loss I knew that wasn't us, but it really motivated us even more, because we really didn't like that feeling so we knew we had to be disciplined on the field. As a team, I've seen us grow in our minds and become disciplined, which is something coach is really big on.
SLM: After playing your junior season at John Paul II, what has it been like for you adjusting to both a new private school and a new football team?
AS: I'm not going to lie, it's tough, but it's pushing me to be ready for college, so I am up for the challenge.
SLM: How do you feel like you've grown as a running back since your sophomore year?
AS: I feel like I have grown with reading the defense and making better plays.
SLM: Is there a running back or football player you look up to or whose game you try and model yours after?
AS: I look up to Saquon Barkley and that is because he has not allowed his injuries to affect his grind. Now is back being a GOAT like he always was.
