AJ Sibley

Prestonwood senior AJ Sibley helped lead the Lions to a 42-41 victory over Little Elm on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Steve Sickman

After a difficult season opener, the Prestonwood Christian football team has strung together back-to-back wins under first-year head coach Donnie Yantis, including a 42-41 thriller on the road against Class 6A program Little Elm on Sept. 9.

Sibley had plenty to do with Prestonwood's dramatic victory, tasked with carrying the ball 38 times for 269 yards and five touchdowns, including the game-winner early in the fourth quarter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments