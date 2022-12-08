Prosper football

Prosper senior Adam Due, pictured left in previous action, has helped the Eagles to their first state semifinal appearance since 2008.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff Dahlia

Prosper punched its ticket to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals after shutting down Lewisville for a 24-13 victory on Saturday. The Eagles' defense was on point, and that included senior Adam Due.

He totaled 11 tackles, including two for a loss, as well as three quarterback pressures, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and a third-quarter interception that was led to a touchdown from the Prosper offense.

