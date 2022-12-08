Prosper punched its ticket to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals after shutting down Lewisville for a 24-13 victory on Saturday. The Eagles' defense was on point, and that included senior Adam Due.
He totaled 11 tackles, including two for a loss, as well as three quarterback pressures, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and a third-quarter interception that was led to a touchdown from the Prosper offense.
Due was voted as Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week after receiving 33% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Sydney Wade (John Paul II), Zach Hernandez (Dallas Christian), Neenah George (Sachse), Arhan Lapsiwala (Coppell) and Rayna Williams (The Colony).
Did you know?
SLM: What did it mean to help get Prosper over the hump and to the state semifinals?
AD: It was definitely a huge win for our program. The classes before us really helped establish the culture in getting to the fourth round so many times and now we've set a new standard of going to the semifinals — and hopefully even further.
SLM: Walk me through your interception in the third quarter. What went into that play?
AD: It was something that's all a credit to film, preparation and practice. I bobbled the ball for a little bit, but there was no way I was dropping that ball. It felt good being able to set up the offense for a touchdown that way.
SLM: A lot was made about going up against Lewisville's offensive line and run game. What were those matchups like and what contributed to the defense's success slowing them on the ground?
AD: They're massive and we knew they'd come in really wanting to run the ball. Our defensive line really stepped up and played huge for us, and you've got to credit our coaches for setting up a great game plan against those big guys up front.
SLM: How have you seen yourself develop as a defensive player during your time at Prosper?
AD: Just staying with the program. We have a bunch of dudes on our defense and a lot of the credit goes to our coaches. It's a process and they do such a great job of developing us all four years that we're here.
SLM: What is the bond like within that defense?
AD: It's definitely different from my other years and it really feels like a family. There's such a tight bond with great leadership. We all love each other and work well together.
SLM: What kind of influence have your coaches had on you?
AD: They've developed all of us all four years and have been here the whole time. We've been here with them, and they've learned a lot about us while we've learned a lot about them. We're all really close and I think that really helps us.
SLM: You've mentioned that your dream NFL team to play for would be the Philadelphia Eagles. Where does that fandom come from?
AD: I was born in Pennsylvania and moved here in seventh grade, so I've been an Eagles fan my whole life. Since they're doing pretty good this year, it's been a lot of fun.
SLM: I've also seen that you've got a song you listen to before each game?
AD: This year, it's been the song "Green Dot" by NBA YoungBoy. It just gets you in the mood to hit somebody in the mouth. I just wanted to switch it up and it's been working out. I listen to mostly all YoungBoy, but before we go out on the field before the game I have to listen to "Green Dot." It gets you in the right mood before a big game.
