The Mustangs are currently in their best stretch on the pitch in program history.
Sachse offered up a glimpse of its potential when it made five consecutive trips to the playoffs from 2006-10, but then hit a down cycle.
The Mustangs started trending back in the right direction when they returned to the postseason in 2015.
Since then, if one wants to count the 2020 campaign that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Sachse had already secured its postseason berth, it has made nine straight playoff appearances.
The Mustangs have mixed in three trips to the regional tournaments, as well as three district championships.
Sachse has had a number of different players step into a starring role during the past decade and senior Cooper Tea is one of the latest.
The district newcomer of the year as a sophomore, Tea was selected as the midfielder of the year last season.
He has raised the level of his game one again during his senior campaign, delivering a number of clutch scores.
That was on display again last Friday in the playoff opener against Royse City.
After getting knocked out in the bi-district round last season, Sachse was determined not to let it happen again and Tea made sure it did not, scoring a pair of goals as the Mustangs went on to a 4-0 victory.
For that effort and the season, Tea was voted as the Star Local Media Athlete of the Week.
SLM: Congratulations on the great season thus far. What were the team’s expectations/goals going into the season?
CT: Our goals as well as expectation this season was to win our district and have a deep playoff run. We fell a little short being the runners-up in our district, but we are still going strong in the playoffs.
SLM: How would you describe your role as a leader?
CT: I have had to step up and break out of a shell this year and lead my team. At the beginning of the year I wasn’t so much of a leader, just someone people looked up to, but now along with the help of the few other leaders on this team they have helped me grow and become the leader I am now. I plan on leading this team a little farther as we march through the playoffs.
SLM: What do you think are your strengths as a player?
CT: My biggest strengths as a player is my ability to use both feet and my ability to know where to be at the right time. It may sound silly but that has helped me thrive throughout this season.
SLM: Sachse has been on a nice run these last few years. What does it mean to yourself and your teammates to be able to carry on that success?
CT: It means so much to us and we are proud to have the chance to carry on the legacy of this school.
SLM: When did you get your start playing the sport?
CT: I started playing soccer when I was 4 years old.
SLM: Did you play other sports, and if so, what made you focus on soccer?
CT: Yes, I played basketball, baseball and football, but I started focusing on soccer because I felt I could do greater things in this sport than the others and also I just have more fun playing it.
SLM: Who are some soccer players, or other athletes, you have looked up to?
CT: I’ve looked up to Messi ever since I was a little kid. He has always been the best and it is fun to watch every time he plays.
SLM: What do you enjoy doing while away from the sport?
CT: When I’m not playing soccer, I like hanging out with my girlfriend and going to do fun stuff with her.
SLM: Where do you see your soccer career taking you?
CT: I see my soccer career taking me through college and possibly even farther. Going semi-pro and maybe even pro doesn’t seem too far-fetched.
