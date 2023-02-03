Micah Russell

Sunnyvale senior Micah Russell recently set a school record in points scored in a single game with 45 against Farmersville.

 File Photo

The Raiders have had plenty of standout players go through the program during the last decade, but senior Micah Russell did something none of her predecessors had accomplished against Farmersville on Jan. 17, as she poured in a Sunnyvale-record 45 points.

Russell was on fire from all over the court, knocking down 8-of-14 3-pointers and going 9-of-14 from inside the arc.

