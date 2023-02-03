The Raiders have had plenty of standout players go through the program during the last decade, but senior Micah Russell did something none of her predecessors had accomplished against Farmersville on Jan. 17, as she poured in a Sunnyvale-record 45 points.
Russell was on fire from all over the court, knocking down 8-of-14 3-pointers and going 9-of-14 from inside the arc.
In addition to the scoring, she also contributed six steals, five assists and five rebounds in the 86-31 victory.
Russell followed that performance up with a 30-point effort in the next game as Sunnyvale secured the 14-4A championship with a 61-27 victory over Kaufman.
Since their inaugural campaign in 2010-2011, the Raiders have never missed the playoffs, a run they recently extended to 13 seasons in a row.
Along the way, they have captured 11 district championships, advanced to three regional tournaments and won the Class 3A state title in 2015.
Russell has helped carry that torch of success.
She made an immediate impact in earning second-team all-district honors as a freshman.
Russell really elevated her game as a sophomore, as she was named the district defensive player of the year, and she received the same honor as a junior.
This season, she has not only continued her strong play on the defensive end, she is ranks among the area leaders in scoring, averaging 21 points per game.
If Sunnyvale takes care of business in their final two 14-4A games, which were completed after press time, Russell would have gone undefeated in district play in her four-year career.
SLM: You set a school record with 45 points in a game last week. Have you ever had a game like that and describe what it is like to “be in the zone”?
MR: I have never been in a game like that before. I'm glad that I was able to have that experience because of the support of my coaches, team and parents.
SLM: You can do a lot of different things out on the court. How would you describe your game overall?
MR: I pride myself in playing extremely hard on both ends of the court and playing team basketball. I put in a lot of work outside of team practice time. I have an amazing skills coach, coach Brittany. She has worked on every aspect of my game, so that I am a well rounded player. Although her drills leave my tongue hanging out, we work as hard on dribbling in traffic and defense, as we do on making good shots, even when I’m tired.
SLM: Sunnyvale is unique in that it is a smaller city with just one high school. How long have you been familiar/involved in the Sunnyvale girls basketball program?
MR: I moved to Sunnyvale in fifth grade, and it was around that time that Sarah Griffin asked me to play on a recreation team with her, and I fell in love with the sport. In ninth grade, Coach (Jill) McDill gave me a chance on the varsity team, and before long entrusted me with the point guard position.
SLM: Who are some basketball players you look up to or try to pattern your game after?
MR: Steph Curry is amazing. I watch his tutorials on shooting on YouTube, and all of his games. I love the way he moves so quickly around the court and gets open to shoot. I admire that he digs deep inside to perform as hard in the first half as he does in the fourth quarter.
SLM: Do you have a favorite memory from your playing career?
MR: One of my favorite memories is a tradition before games when we’re banging on lockers, playing music, and getting focused before the game. One time, my teammate, Alli (McAda) got stuck in the mat before a game, and we had to find a way to get her out before the coaches came in.
SLM: Sunnyvale is on its way to another district championship. What have been some of the keys to success?
MR: We pride ourselves in being like a family, so no matter what, we're always trying to fight for each other to be successful and for the next victory.
Our word for this season is Joy, and I think it really represents the character of the team. We find reasons to have joy, no matter what the circumstances may be.
We support each other fully; we don't care who scores as long as a Lady Raider scores. If someone makes a mistake we’re all saying, “Hey shake it off, you’ll get it the next time. After a missed shot, we are still giving high fives and saying, “Keep shooting”. There's never any negativity on the court because at the end of the day, we know that no basketball game will be perfect, and we trust each other to show up.
Coach McDill has instilled in us the mindset that we should play with the same intensity as we would in a state championship game, whether we are practicing or up by twenty points. Practices are intense because we push each other really hard to get better.
We play for someone bigger than ourselves. We are strong in our Christian beliefs. We pray before each game, and we aren’t shy about our faith. We show this on the court by having great sportsmanship.
SLM: What are some of the things you enjoy doing when you are not playing basketball?
MR: I love to sleep and eat when I’m not practicing or playing in a game. I also really enjoy training the middle school and junior varsity girls. Seeing their progress and love for the game just makes it all worth it.
SLM: With the start of the playoffs right around the corner, what are the team’s goals and expectations for the rest of the season?
MR: Our goal is to win the state championship. Of course, that will take us practicing as a team and putting up shots on our own. We will take it one game at a time and play each game as if it is the championship game. The whole team has bought into the mindset of excellence and being elite. As my dad would say, "Let’s go Lady Raiders!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.