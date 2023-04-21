West Mesquite is not known for its traditional success on the softball diamond.
The Wranglers have made just three playoff appearances in their history, the last of which was all the way back in 2001.
But this group of West Mesquite players set out to write a different chapter under head coach Miriam Ramirez, and it has done just that.
Among the key reasons for the Wranglers’ turnaround has been the play of Celeste Avila.
The senior has shouldered the load on the mound for a West Mesquite team that has recorded five shutouts during the 12-5A season.
In the biggest game of the year to date against district-leading North Mesquite last Friday, Avila turned in a gem, pitching all seven innings and giving up only one earned run while striking out 10 in a 2-1 victory that lifted the Wranglers into a tie for first place atop the standings.
West Mesquite is already heading back to the playoffs for the first time in 22 seasons, and a win in the finale against Bryan Adams would give them a share of the district championship for the first time since 1996.
SLM: West Mesquite is doing something it has not done in many years. What were the expectations coming into the season?
CA: This year with all the talent we had on the team, our expectation from day one was always playoffs. Our coaches do a great job pushing us every day to work toward that goal and this year we finally were able to make that happen.
SLM: As a senior, you have been through some tough times. What is it like to be going through a season like this?
CA: It feels amazing having this opportunity to make playoffs and proving to ourselves over and over again that we are a playoff team.
SLM: How would you describe yourself as a player in terms of what you bring to the team?
CA: A lot of positive energy and motivation. I’ve always believed in my team. They have my back on the field and I have theirs on the mound. It's a great feeling when your team trusts you with that pressure game after game.
SLM: As a senior, how would you describe your leadership on the team?
CA: I feel that I am a motivational leader and with being the starting pitcher, I try to lead by example every time I touch the ball.
SLM: When did you get your start playing the sport?
CA: I first started playing baseball when I was 6 years old in Oak Cliff. Two years later I started softball and I have been playing ever since. My family is a huge baseball and softball family.
SLM: Did you play other sports, and if so, what stands out about softball?
CA: No, I grew up in a softball and baseball family, so it has always been a part of my life. I was not given the option to play other sports.
SLM: Who are some softball players, or other athletes, you have looked up to?
CA: Jocelyn Alo is a huge softball player that I love to watch. She carried Oklahoma to a championship last year.
SLM: West Mesquite will be making its first playoff appearance since 2001. What does it mean to you and your teammates to break that streak?
CA: It feels really good to be a part of the team that is breaking records. This year we have worked really hard for all of our accomplishments. We started by beating Lake Highlands early in the season, sweeping our rivals Poteet for the first time, and then defeating North Mesquite to become co-district champs. It has been an amazing year for us this season.
SLM: What do you enjoy during away from the sport?
CA: Hanging out with friends and family staying on top of school work. I also love to take care of my little sister. She is one of my biggest fans.
SLM: What are the goals for yourself, and for the team, for the rest of the season, and what are the keys to reaching those goals?
CA: My goal the rest of the season is to stay healthy and ready for the playoffs. Our team goals include finishing out the season strong and winning every play. We will achieve this by keeping our heads up and putting in the work needed to get better every time we touch the ball.
