Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week
You voted:
(For games played Feb. 13-18)
Jasmine Robinson, Allen wrestling
Robinson helped lead the Lady Eagles to a third consecutive Class 6A state championship and racked up some individual hardware as well. The nationally acclaimed grappler remained perfect at the state meet, pinning all four of her opponents in the first round — all in two minutes or less — to win the third individual UIL title of her high school career after finishing atop the 152-pound bracket.
Camille Murray, McKinney North swimming
Murray continues to rewrite the UIL state swimming record books, and it's to the point where it's now her own records that she's breaking. That was the case on Saturday in the 100-yard backstroke where Murray set a new 5A-best time of 53.13 to place first overall and defend her state championship —besting her own previous conference record time of 53.82. Murray added a silver medal in the 100 butterfly.
Jules LaMendola, Coppell girls basketball
LaMendola averaged 21.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game as Coppell went 2-0 in the 6A playoffs this week. She scored 25 points, including 15-of-16 on free throws, in a 41-38 bi-district overtime win over Allen on Monday. LaMendola then had 17 points in a 54-41 area playoff win over Highland Park on Thursday at Euless Trinity.
Emily Pedro, Little Elm wrestling
Pedro was the 6A state runner-up at 126 pounds in the state wrestling tournament at the Berry Center in Cypress. She finished the season 30-1 and won the District 4-6A championship and Region I-6A championship. Pedro became just the second state placer in the team's abbreviated three-year history as a program.
Caitlyn Flaherty, Frisco Memorial wrestling
Frisco ISD sent a large contingent of 49 athletes to the state wrestling meet. Flaherty was the lone FISD wrestler to return home with the gold medal, winning the girls 165-pound division by decision.
Tristen Kailey, Frisco Liberty boys basketball
The Redhawks entered their regular season finale against Centennial needing a win to secure the outright 10-5A title. Kailey was a big reason Liberty captured its first district crown since 2018, as he poured in 36 points in a 71-61 overtime victory.
