Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
(For games played Feb. 27-March 4)
Keyera Roseby, Frisco Liberty girls basketball
Roseby was voted as the game's most valuable player as she scored 21 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the Redhawks captured the 5A state championship with a 57-52 victory over Lubbock Cooper on Saturday. That performance followed up her 28-point, nine-rebound effort in the 62-51 win against San Antonio Wagner on Friday in the semifinals.
Amalia Lopez, North Mesquite girls soccer
The Stallions secured their first playoff berth since 2015 and Lopez has helped lead the way. She tallied a hat trick in a 9-0 win over Conrad on Tuesday and then accounted for both goals in a 2-0 victory over West Mesquite on Friday to clinch the second seed in the postseason.
Carra Cleaves, Plano West softball
The Lady Wolves wrapped their preseason on a high note, going 4-1 at the Turf Wars tournament. Cleaves turned in big efforts both pitching and hitting -- in the circle, she posted a 3-0 record and added seven hits on a .583 batting average at the tournament.
Kennedy Bradley, Prosper Rock Hill softball
Bradley has wasted no time making her presence felt as a freshman. The shortstop impressed once again for the Lady Blue Hawks, hitting .600 on the week with a .714 on-base percentage. She logged three triples, two home runs, six RBIs and a 1.000 fielding percentage.
Lauren Donovan, Coppell powerlifting
Donovan became the first student-athlete at Coppell to qualify for the state powerlifting meet after she lifted a total weight of 825 pounds on all of her lifts at the Region 6 powerlifting championship at Prosper High School.
Caroline Castans, Marcus girls soccer
Castans scored two goals and added four assists to lead the Lady Marauders to a 2-0 record last week. The Marcus senior defender assisted on all three goals in a 3-0 victory over Plano West and tallied two goals with one assist in a 9-1 win over Lewisville. It was the ninth straight victory for the Lady Marauders, who lead Hebron by one point for first place in District 6-6A.
