Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Karson Templin, Lovejoy boys basketball
Templin has helped the Leopards get out to a 3-0 start in district play, including wins last week over Denison and Princeton. The Utah State commit averaged 34 points and 13 rebounds between those two contests, setting a school record with 41 points against Denison to go along with 14 rebounds and four blocks.
Idara Udo, Plano East girls basketball
The Lady Panthers are heating up at the right time, and Udo has been a big reason why. The senior averaged a double-double last week with 16 rebounds and 15 rebounds in wins over Lewisville and Plano to thrust East into playoff contention. In the Lady Panthers' win over the rival Lady Wildcats, Udo impressed with 18 points and 18 boards.
Caitlynn Jordan, Dallas Christian girls basketball
The Chargers are the defending state champions and are looking for another title as they are ranked No. 1 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches TAPPS 4A state poll. Jordan is one of the primary reasons for Dallas Christian's success and she poured in 34 points on Friday in a 70-46 win over Carrollton Prince of Peace.
Makayla Ellison, Frisco Memorial girls basketball
Coming off a state runner-up season, the Warriors have their sights set on a return to the state tournament. Memorial earned a pair of victories this past week, with Ellison scoring 14 points in a win over Independence on Tuesday and 21 in a 75-47 victory against Lebanon Trail on Friday to put them alone in first place in 10-5A.
Mya Dotson, Lewisville girls basketball
The Lewisville girls basketball team bounced back from a tough loss to Plano East to earn a 51-47 victory over Plano West on Friday, and it was a career night from Dotson that helped the Farmers to their second 6-6A victory. Dotson poured in 32 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field and a perfect 10-of-10 at the free-throw line.
Paris Bradley, Hebron girls basketball
The 18th-ranked Lady Hawks defeated the No. 1 team in Class 6A on Friday with a 58-50 victory over Coppell. Bradley finished with 23 points to set the tone for Hebron. With the victory, the Lady Hawks moved into sole possession of first place in 6-6A.
