Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
(For games played Nov. 28-Dec. 3)
Adam Due, Prosperfootball
The Eagles are headed to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals after shutting down Lewisville for a 24-13 victory on Saturday. The Prosper defense was on point, and that included Due, who totaled 11 tackles, including two for a loss, as well as three quarterback pressures, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and a third-quarter interception that was led to a touchdown from the Eagles' offense.
Sydney Wade, John Paul II girls basketball
The defending TAPPS 6A state champion Lady Cardinals went 5-0 last week, winning the Highway 5 Tournament. Wade averaged 17 points per game for the week, including 24 points in John Paul's semifinal win over Van Alstyne.
Zach Hernandez, Dallas Christian football
The Chargers claimed their 10th state championship with a 24-0 win over Houston Cypress Christian in the TAPPS Division III title game on Saturday. Hernandez played a couple of key roles, shouldering the load in the ground game with 20 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown and handling kicking duties, where he kicked a 29-yard field goal and converted 3-of-3 extra points.
Neenah George, Sachse girls basketball
George led the team with nine points in a district-opening win over Lakeview on Tuesday and then elevated her game against rival Rowlett on Friday. Without leading scorer Crislyn Rose, George took over, tallying 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Mustangs improved to 2-0 in 9-6A with a 61-17 victory.
Arhan Lapsiwala, Coppell boys basketball
The Cowboys scored a major non-district win on Tuesday, taking down No. 4-ranked Richardson 68-64. Lapsiwala has taken on a heavier scoring load this season following the graduation of a decorated senior class, and he was up to the challenge against the Eagles with a team-high 25 points in the win.
Rayna Williams, The Colony girls basketball
The Lady Cougars went 5-0 in the Toast of the Coast Tournament in Rockport, and Williams was recognized as the tournament's MVP for her efforts. For the tournament, Williams averaged 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 steals, 2.8 assists and 2.0 blocks per game, and she racked up an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double on Monday against Frisco Independence.
