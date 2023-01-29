Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
(For games played Jan. 23-28)
Ciara Harris, McKinney North girls basketball
The Lady Bulldogs continued their winning ways with victories over Denison and Princeton to improve to 10-0 in District 13-5A play, and Harris came up big in both contests. Harris poured in 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in the win over Denison and followed that up with a 25-point, 10-rebound, five-steal, four-block masterclass on Friday against Princeton.
Dylan Archey, Allen boys basketball
Archey helped keep the Eagles unbeaten atop 5-6A with wins over McKinney Boyd and McKinney last week. Archey averaged 17 points for the week, including a 22-point effort in Tuesday's win over Boyd that included six made 3-pointers.
Micah Russell, Sunnyvale girls basketball
Russell set a school record in Tuesday's 86-31 win over Farmersville by netting 45 points, hitting eight 3-pointers and adding six steals, five assists and five rebounds. She followed that up with a 30-point effort in Friday's 61-27 win against Kaufman as the Raiders wrapped up the 14-4A championship.
Brynn Lusby, Frisco Panther Creek girls basketball
The first-year Panthers are on their way to making history in their inaugural campaign and Lusby has played a key role. On Friday, Panther Creek squared off with Van Alstyne with first place in 11-4A on the line and Lusby scored 16 points, highlighted by knocking down the game-winning shot in the final seconds to secure a 43-42 victory.
Altyn Bartley, Lake Dallas girls basketball
Bartley made key contributions for a Lake Dallas team that went 2-0 last week and is likely playoff-bound for the sixth consecutive season. The Lady Falcons forward poured in 22 points and 20 rebounds in Tuesday's 45-29 win over Richland and contributed 11 points in a 37-28 road win over Grapevine on Friday.
Aryanna Jimison, Hebron girls soccer
Jimison scored three goals with one assist to help lead Hebron to a 2-0 record last week. The Oklahoma pledge tallied two goals, including the game-winner, in a 3-2 win over previously unbeaten Marcus on Wednesday.
