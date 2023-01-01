Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week
(For games played Dec. 26-31)
Lydia Cooke-Wiggins, John Paul II girls basketball
The defending TAPPS 6A state champion Lady Cardinals finished fifth in the Sandra Meadows Classic, and thanks in part to a strong scoring effort on Friday from Cooke-Wiggins. The sharp-shooter helped pace John Paul to double-digit wins over Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) and Walker (La.) -- the latter ranked No. 1 in Louisiana. Cooke-Wiggins scored 19 points in both wins, including four 3-pointers made against Walker.
Jaidyn Gunter, McKinney girls basketball
After helping spark an upset win over state-ranked Denton Braswell with 25 points on Dec. 20, Gunter and the Lionettes continued their midseason surge during the holiday break with a 4-1 showing at the Mansfield Spring Creek Barbeque Tournament. Gunter was named to the all-tournament team after helping lead McKinney to a consolation bracket championship.
Santana Arroyo, Frisco Independence boys basketball
The Knights finished second at the Allen In-N-Out Burger Holiday Invitational, falling to undefeated and state-ranked Mt. Pleasant in the silver bracket finals. Arroyo helped Independence reach the championship game by averaging 16 points in three earlier victories, including hitting the game-winning shot as time expired in a 57-56 win over Sulphur Springs, and he was named to the all-tournament team.
Christian Wells, Frisco Panther Creek boys basketball
The Panthers advanced to the consolation finals at the Dallas ISD Coca Cola Tournament, getting edged by Lincoln, 67-66, in the championship game.Wells was named to the all-tournament team after he tallied 15 points against Arlington Sam Houston, 19 against Molina and 23 in the final against Lincoln.
Noah Hotta, Coppell wrestling
Hotta shined in the Cowboys' host meet, the New Year's Eve Dual Classic, going unbeaten at 5-0 in 150-pound competition.
Amarachi Kimpson, Little Elm girls basketball
Kimpson poured in 27 points in the Lady Lobos' 62-50 victory over Keller Central on Friday. Kimpson helped lead Little Elm to a 3-1 showing at the Frisco Centennial Classic.
