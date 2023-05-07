Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week
(For games played May 1-6)
Brady Coe, Allen baseball
Coe came up big in the Eagles' series-clinching game against state-ranked Marcus on Friday. The right-hander pitched eight shutout innings, allowing just two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks, and showcased some timely plate discipline in the 10th inning when he drew a bases-loaded walk to clinch a 1-0 win for Allen.
Izzy Dunn, Plano West softball
Dunn enjoyed an efficient area-round playoff series against Arlington. Over the course of the Lady Wolves' two-game sweep, Dunn went 5-of-6 from the plate and reached base in 7-of-9 plate appearances. She added a double, three runs, four RBIs and drew a pair of walks.
Mason Arnold, Flower Mound baseball
After a taxing first couple games in its bi-district playoff series against Prosper, Flower Mound turned to Arnold, a reliever during district play, to take the mound for Game 3 on Saturday. He delivered big time, going the distance with seven innings pitched and allowing just one run on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks in a 2-1 victory that advanced the Jaguars to the area round.
Aden Howard, Hebron baseball
Howard hit a solo home run to lead off Game 3 of the Hawks' bi-district playoff series against Little Elm, which sparked an eventual 15-2 win for the 6-6A champions on Saturday. It was the first playoff series win for Hebron since 2019. Howard finished the series with four hits.
Jensin Hall, Frisco Heritage softball
The Coyotes are moving on to the regional quarterfinals for the third consecutive season and Hall set the tone for the sweep of Poteet in Thursday's 3-0 win. Hall tossed a complete-game no-hitter and in a overpowering effort, struck out 19 batters on the night.
Audrey Richardson, Frisco Lone Star softball
The Rangers are moving on to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in a decade after their sweep of North Mesquite in the area finals. Richardson pitched all 10 innings in the series, throwing a one-hitter and a no-hitter and striking out 12, while also going 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs at the plate.
