Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week
You voted:
(For games played March 13-18)
Caydance Gaddis, McKinney softball
The Lionettes' junior pitcher had a monster week both in the circle and at the plate. Gaddis got her week started with a single and home run in an 8-0 win over Denton Braswell. She pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out 15 batters in that ballgame, and she followed that up with 13 more strikeouts and no earned runs allowed in Friday's game against Allen.
Chandler Hart, Allen baseball
Just a freshman, Hart made quite the impression in his first district start at the varsity level on Tuesday. The pitcher struck out 11 batters and allowed just one hit over 5.2 innings pitched and supplied the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the fourth inning of a 2-1 victory.
Wesley Peck, The Colony baseball
Peck threw a complete-game no-hitter with 14 strikeouts in The Colony's 8-0 win against Creekview on Tuesday. It was one of two no-hitters thrown last week by the Cougars. Freshman Trey Rangel struck out nine in Friday's 10-0 win over the Mustangs.
Caden Richardson, Little Elm baseball
Richardson struck out 12 and threw a complete game in a 6-2 win for Little Elm, which swept a two-game series from McKinney. He also went 4-for-6 at the plate with one RBI.
Lennon Kindred, Frisco Centennial boys soccer
Kindred tallied two goals as the Titans posted a 3-1 victory over Liberty on Monday to move into a tie for third place in the final 10-5A standings.
Bailey Malone, Sachse girls soccer
Malone scored one goal and dished out two assists as the Mustangs secured the second seed in the playoffs out of 9-6A with a 4-0 victory over North Garland on Friday.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.