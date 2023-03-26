Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
(For games played March 20-25)
Nick Wesloski, McKinney Boydbaseball
Wesloski put an exclamation point on a bounce-back week for the Broncos, throwing a no-hitter in Friday's 5-0 win over rival McKinney. Wesloski pitched all seven innings in the victory, allowing just one walk and a hit batter while tallying nine strikeouts.
Emma Nelson, Lovejoy girls soccer
The Lady Leopards opened their postseason on a resounding note on Friday, blanking Corsicana 8-0 in the bi-district round. Nelson had a hand in exactly half of those goals, posting a hat trick and an assist to help lead Lovejoy to the area round.
Emma Sralla, Marcus track and field
Sralla uncorked a throw of 193-8 to win the girls discus title at the Jesuit-Sheaner Relays on Saturday. The Marcus senior's win had a bit of history attached to it, as the only person in national history that has thrown farther is Shelbi Vaughan of Mansfield Legacy.
Payton Bragg, Lake Dallas softball
Bragg had a big week at the plate, going 3-for-4 with seven RBIs, two doubles and one home run, as Lake Dallas went 2-0 to improve to 3-3 in District 7-5A. The Lake Dallas junior hit a walk-off, two-run home run in a 3-2 come-from-behind victory against Colleyville Heritage on Tuesday. She finished 2-for-3 with five RBIs and two doubles in a 14-4 victory against Denton on Friday.
Tucker Eason, Lone Star boys soccer
The 9-5A champion Rangers took care of business with a 3-0 victory over Memorial on Friday in the bi-district round of the playoffs. Eason was once again one of the central figures on offense, as he recorded a pair of goals.
Cooper Tea, Sachse boys soccer
The Mustangs advanced in the playoffs with a solid 4-0 victory over Royse City on Friday. Tea put Sachse in front by converting a penalty kick eight minutes into the match and then gave them firm control later in the half with his second goal that made it 3-0.
