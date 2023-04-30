Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Kailey Littlefield, Lovejoy track and field
Everything came up golden for Littlefield during Saturday's Region II-5A meet. The Lovejoy distance runner won the 800 — her third regional title in the race — and followed that up with first-place finishes in both the 1,600 and as the anchor leg in the 4x400 relay. The Lovejoy girls captured the regional championship as a result.
LK Lavallee, McKinney North softball
The Lady Bulldogs rallied past Ennis in the bi-district round for their first playoff series win since 2019, and Lavallee's play at the plate and in the circle were all too valuable. Over the three-game series, Lavallee logged a .571 batting average and .857 slugging percentage with five RBIs, four runs scored and a stolen base. She also pitched a one-hit shutout in Game 3 to secure the series for North.
Logan Halleman, Flower Mound softball
Halleman went 5-for-7 with two home runs, a triple and a double to help the Lady Jaguars complete a two-game series sweep of Little Elm in bi-district. Flower Mound won Game 1, 6-1, and rallied for a 7-3 win in Game 2. The Lady Jaguars will play Richardson in the area round this week.
Marcos Paz, Hebron baseball
With the District 6-6A title on the line Friday night, Paz had a career night on the mound. The sophomore right-hander struck out 13 against just one hit allowed in 6.2 shutout innings to lift Hebron to a 1-0 win over Flower Mound on Friday. The Hawks will play Little Elm in a bi-district playoff series this week.
Laila Hackett, Lebanon Trail track and field
Hackett continued her strong spring season with an impressive showing at the Class 5A Region II track and field meet. Hackett captured the gold medal in the 100 meters in a time of 11.60 seconds and also earned a silver with a second-place finish in the 200 in 23.77 seconds to advance to the state meet in both events.
Sariya Calhoun, West Mesquite softball
The Wranglers had already made history in making the playoffs for the first time in 22 years, and they added to it by advancing to the area round for the first time since 1997. West Mesquite finished off its sweep of Molina on Friday with a 15-5 victory and Calhoun had a huge night at the plate, hitting for the cycle and belting a grand slam as she finished 5-for-5 with five runs scored and four driven in.
