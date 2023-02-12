Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
(For games played Feb. 6-11)
Dre McKnight, McKinney Boyd boys basketball
The Broncos are headed to the postseason for the first time since 2013, and McKnight's play down the stretch has been a big reason why. Boyd picked up wins over Denton Braswell and Denton Guyer last week, and McKnight managed to average 25 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in those pivotal victories.
Malek Archie, McKinney boys basketball
Archie has been on fire for a Lions team that clinched a playoff berth on Friday. One week removed from averaging 28 points and 11 rebounds in two games against Boyd and Guyer, Archie stayed hot in wins over Prosper and Little Elm. For the week, he averaged 26.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
Matt Hampton, Wakeland boys basketball
The Wolverines secured a playoff berth during the past week, picking up a pair of victories to improve to 9-4 in 9-5A and Hampton played a key role. Hampton scored 20 points in a 64-54 victory over The Colony on Tuesday and followed that up with a 24-point performance on Friday in a 51-44 win against Reedy.
Micah Vaughn, North Mesquite boys basketball
The Stallions are heading back to the playoffs and are in the hunt for the 12-5A championship and the freshman has made an instant impact. Vaughn scored 14 points in a 49-46 win over Spruce on Tuesday and then scored all 14 of his points in the second half as North Mesquite held off Poteet for a 48-45 victory.
Shiloh Kimpson, Little Elm girls basketball
Kimpson set the tone in Little Elm's 69-53 win over Allen with 22 points, 13 in the first half. With the victory, the Lady Lobos earned the District 5-6A title, their first district title in 21 years. Little Elm plays Plano East in the bi-district round of the Class 6A playoffs, set for 7 p.m. Monday at Frisco Wakeland.
Scout Carrell, Coppell wrestling
Carrell was named most outstanding female wrestling of the Region I-6A wrestling tournament after capturing first place at 132 pounds. She won the first-place match by a 5-2 decision. Coppell earned first place in the team standings with 141 points.
