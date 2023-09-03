Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2023-24 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
(For games played Aug. 28-Sept. 2)
Harrison Williams, Celina football
The Bobcats turned in one of the great offensive performances in their history, piling up 600 rushing yards in a 77-41 win over Bishop Lynch on Friday, and Williams got plenty of work out of the backfield. The junior running back carried the ball 24 times for 326 yards and three touchdowns to help Celina improve to 2-0.
Jacob Carlson, John Paul II football
For the second straight week, Carlson kicked a game-winning field goal to lift the Cardinals to victory. He did so with a 47-yard field goal with eight seconds left in a 17-14 win over Lake Country Christian on Friday, breaking a school record for longest FG in the process. Carlson added six punts with an average of 43 yards and went 2-of-2 on extra points and 4-of-4 on touchbacks.
Armand Cleaver, Mesquite football
Even with the defense focused on him, Cleaver rushed 20 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by an 89-yard score, as the Skeeters posted a 29-9 win over North Mesquite in the 54th meeting between the two programs.
Davian Groce, Frisco Lone Starfootball
Groce got only six touches in Lone Star's 42-7 win over Burleson on Friday, but he made the most of them. Groce had three carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by a 88-yard scoring run, and also recorded three receptions for 77 yards and a pair of scores.
Elijah Luneke, Flower Mound football
Flower Mound improved to 2-0 after cruising to a 41-21 win over Lake Highlands. The Jaguars defense started strong, holding the Wildcats to one touchdown in the first half. Luneke had his finger prints all over Flower Mound's latest win. The junior linebacker finished with 21 tackles, including two for a loss, with one sack. With a win over McKinney this Friday, Flower Mound can start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2009.
Jaden Coulter, Newman Smith football
It was all Trojans last Friday, as Newman Smith received six rushing touchdowns to cruise to a 56-14 rout over Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD rival Creekview. Coulter powered the Trojan rushing attack, finishing with 115 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. With the win, Newman Smith improved to 2-0.
