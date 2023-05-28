Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Ethan Fang, Plano West golf
Fang finished out his high school career in medal-winning fashion, placing second overall at the Class 6A state golf tournament, held Monday-Tuesday at Georgetown's Legacy Hills Golf Club. Fang led West to a fifth-place team finish after carding individual rounds of 67 and 69 for a two-day score of 136, good for 8-under par for the tournament.
Zack Henderson, Celina baseball
The Bobcats got contributions all throughout their lineup during a two-game sweep of No. 6-ranked Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the regional semifinals, particularly out of the No. 9 spot where Henderson enjoyed an efficient series at the plate. Henderson hit 4-of-6 over the two-game series as the only member of Celina's lineup to tally multiple hits in each contest, adding a run and an RBI to help his team advance to the regional finals.
Ryan Alexander, Frisco Reedy baseball
Alexander impressed atop the batting order for the Lions throughout their regional semifinal series against Longview. The third baseman logged three hits in Games 1 and 3 and hit .583 for the series, adding four runs, three RBIs and three stolen bases as Reedy continued its historic postseason with the program's first-ever trip to the regional finals.
Jensin Hall, Frisco Heritage softball
The Lady Coyotes are headed to the Class 5A state tournament for the first time ever, and Hall's effort in the circle has been all too pivotal to the team's success during the postseason. Hall was once again in command during Friday's regional final against Lone Star, pitching a complete-game, two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts. The Lady Coyotes edged the Lady Rangers 1-0 to qualify for state.
Andrew Robinson, Flower Mound baseball
Robinson had an RBI single to open the scoring in Game 3 against Weatherford in the Region I-6A semifinals. Flower Mound defeated Weatherford 8-2 in a winner-take-all game to advance to the regional final for the first time since 2019. Robinson finished the series with three hits and two RBIs.
