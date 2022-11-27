Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
(For games played Nov. 21-26)
Monica Marsh, Plano West girls basketball
One of the top scorers in the Metroplex, Marsh was her usual dominant self for the Lady Wolves last week. The all-district guard averaged 27 points per game on the week for West, including a season-high of 33 scored in a narrow 55-53 defeat to TAPPS powerhouse Bishop Lynch.
Harrison Rosar, Prosper football
Rosar was locked in from the start on Saturday, helping the Eagles punch their ticket to the regional finals following a 35-21 victory over previously unbeaten North Crowley. The Prosper quarterback was nearly flawless during a first half that saw the Eagles hang 28 points on a defense that had allowed just over 18 points per game all season, throwing four of his five touchdown passes. He totaled 299 yards through the air on 20-of-30 passing.
Dennis Moody, Reedy football
The Lions nearly pulled off one of the biggest comebacks of the playoffs, rallying from a 21-0 deficit to make things interesting before Mansfield Timberview was able to pull out a 28-26 win in their Class 5A Division I regional semifinal game. Moody helped key the comeback, rushing 22 times for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns and adding a 37-yard scoring catch.
Luke Carney, Dallas Christian football
The Chargers, who last season capture the TAPPS Division II state championship, rolled on to the TAPPS Division III state title game with a 35-0 shutout of Lubbock Christian on Saturday. Carney was once again effective both on the ground and through the air, as he completed 7-of-10 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns and had 12 carries for 113 yards.
Caden Jenkins, Lewisville football
Jenkins blocked a field goal attempt by Keller in a 43-3 victory for the Farmers. Lewisville outscored Keller 43-0 after Jenkins' block. The Farmers are bound for the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996.
Sydnee Jones, Hebron girls basketball
The Lady Hawks earned a 57-55 victory against Class 6A's No. 8 Denton Braswell on Tuesday. Jones made the game-winning jump shot with one second remaining in the ballgame. She finished with 17 points.
