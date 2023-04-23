Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week
You voted:
(For games played April 17-22)
Lauren Lewis, Prosper track and field
One week removed from setting a personal-record time in the 400-meter dash, Lewis improved on that mark on Friday at the 5-6A/6-6A area meet and did so in historic fashion. The reigning state champion clocked a 51.83 in winning the 400, breaking the state record in the event that was previously set in 2006. Lewis' PR ranks tops in the nation, per MileSplit.com.
Carly Holman, John Paul II softball
Holman continues to rewrite the John Paul record books during a sensational sophomore season. Holman broke her own program strikeout record in the Lady Cardinals' 7-0 victory over Fort Worth Nolan on Tuesday, notching 18 Ks in the win. Holman also hit .571 on the week with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs.
Dominique Vargas, Lewisville softball
With a playoff berth on the line, Lewisville earned a 2-0 victory over Hebron on Saturday. Vargas tossed a complete-game shutout, holding the Lady Hawks to four hits and struck out eight. The Farmers clinched third place in District 6-6A and will play Allen in a bi-district playoff series.
Kendyl Johnson, Little Elm baseball
The Little Elm baseball team is bound for the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Lobos beat Denton Braswell 5-1 on Friday. Johnson played a big role, recording a two-run double that gave Little Elm a five-run lead and later made an over-the-shoulder catch to rob Braswell of a hit.
Josiah Sapp, Frisco Heritage track and field
The Coyotes claimed the 9-5A/10-5A area championship and Sapp was one of the leading figures. Sapp won the 100 meters (10.55) and 200 meters (21.54) and he did so in dramatic fashion, claiming both by one-hundredth of a second.
Favor Anyanwu, Sachse track and field
Anyanwu is putting together another strong spring and that continued at the 9-6A/10-6A track and field meet. Anyanwu earned gold in both the discus (128-10) and shot put (44-03.00), winning both events by more than three feet.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.