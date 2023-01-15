Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week
You voted:
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
Kaelyn Hamilton, McKinney North girls basketball
The Lady Bulldogs continued their unbeaten start to District 13-5A play following wins over Lovejoy and Melissa last week. Hamilton, a Star Local Media all-area pick as both a freshman and sophomore, chipped in all over the floor for North, averaging 20 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals across her team's two victories.
Elizabeth Eddy, McKinney Boyd girls soccer
The Lady Broncos went 2-1 at last week's Rock Hill tournament, including wins over Plano West and El Paso Eastlake. Eddy totaled three goals and three assists at the showcase, including a goal scored in each of her team's three matches.
Adrian Banks, Lewisville boys basketball
The Lewisville boys basketball team sprung a 72-67 upset win over Class 6A's No. 5-ranked Plano, 71-67. Banks played the role of spoiler with 26 points as the Farmers moved into a four-way tie for first place in District 6-6A with Hebron, Plano and Plano East.
Raniyah Hunt, Little Elm girls basketball
The Lady Lobos unleashed an offensive explosive in an 81-65 victory against Class 6A's No. 15 Allen on Friday. Hunt caught fire behind the arc, making six 3-pointers as part of a 22-point effort for the Little Elm sophomore guard.
Paris Baker, Frisco Lebanon Trail girls basketball
The Trail Blazers are positioned to make the playoffs for the first time in program history and took two more steps toward making that happen with two victories last week. Baker scored 19 points in a 69-49 victory over Heritage on Tuesday and followed that up with a 20-point effort in a 52-40 win against Centennial on Friday.
Neenah George, Sachse girls basketball
The Mustangs continued to roll through 9-6A and improved to 10-0 on the season with two wins this past week. George tallied a team-high 16 points in a 66-10 rout of Lakeview on Tuesday and again led the team on Friday with 17 points in a 64-28 victory over Rowlett.
