Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
(For games played May 15-20)
RJ Ruais, Celina baseball
The Bobcats' all-time hits leader was plenty efficient at the plate during his team's two-game sweep of Life Waxahachie in the regional quarterfinals. For the series, Ruais went 4-of-8 and totaled seven RBIs and three runs scored. He also earned the win on the mound in Game 2, pitching four innings where he allowed just one run on one hit and struck out seven.
Brett Lanman, Lovejoy baseball
Lanman helped keep the Leopards' hopes alive in Game 2 of their regional quarterfinal series against Whitehouse. In what would be Lanman's final appearance of the season, the left-hander allowed just one run on two hits in a complete-game effort with a whopping 15 strikeouts and no walks to lead Lovejoy to a 3-1 victory that evened the best-of-3 series.
Audrey Richardson, Frisco Lone Star softball
The Rangers rallied from a series-opening loss to Dayton with a pair of victories on Friday to advance to the regional finals.
Richardson logged all 20 innings on the mound in those two games, including a 173-pitch effort in the finale, and she also drove in the game-winning run in the 2-1 victory in Game 3.
Carson Priebe, Frisco Wakeland baseball
The Wolverines continued their quest to return to the state tournament with a sweep of Poteet in the regional quarterfinal round.
Priebe closed it out on Saturday, tossing a complete-game one-hitter and striking out 10 in the 5-0 victory.
Sam Erickson, Flower Mound baseball
Erickson has been on fire ever since he was moved to the top of Flower Mound's batting order. The Texas A&M commit recorded five of his 13 postseason hits in the Jaguars' two-game sweep of Allen in last week's regional quarterfinal series in Little Elm. Erickson came a single short of hitting for the cycle in Flower Mound's 10-0 victory in Game 1. The Jaguars, who are in the regional semifinals for the first time since 2019, will play Weatherford on Friday and Saturday at Dallas Baptist University.
Stalee Fields, Hebron girls golf
Competing in the Class 6A state tournament for the second consecutive season, Fields shot 3-under par 141 to capture fourth place. She had six birdies compared to just three bogeys. It's been quite the postseason for Fields, who won the District 6-6A title by four strokes and tied for fourth place at the Region I-6A tournament.
