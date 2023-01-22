Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
(For games played Jan. 16-21)
Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week
You voted:
Salese Blow, Plano girls basketball
The area's leading scorer continued to cook last week for the Lady Wildcats, averaging 37 points in games against No. 18-ranked Flower Mound and Plano West. In the latter, Blow scored a game-high 43 points to help her team top the Lady Wolves for a 66-58 victory.
Dylan Culbertson, McKinney boys soccer
The Lions went 2-0 last week with 3-1 wins over rival McKinney North and Little Elm, the latter coming in the team's District 5-6A opener. Culbertson had his fingerprints all over McKinney's big week, totaling three goals and an assist.
Maddie Hayes, Marcus girls soccer
Hayes' big week included HUDL's No. 1 goal of the week from her last-second shot in the Lady Marauders' 2-1 win over McKinney Boyd. She also found the back of the net in Marcus' 2-0 district-opening win over Hebron and totaled four goals and one assist during her team's stay in Georgetown for the Governor's Cup.
DJ Koulai, Lewisville boys soccer
Koulai has been a goal-scoring machine ever since he first stepped onto the pitch for the Farmers, and this season, he has picked up where he left off. He scored five goals with one assist in three games last week in the Mustang Cup. He has 13 goals in nine games.
Cameron Lomax, Frisco Heritage boys basketball
The Coyotes are in the thick of the 10-5A boys basketball title race and Lomax has made an immediate impact in his inaugural campaign. The freshman scored 21 points in a 71-68 victory over Independence on Tuesday, and followed that up with a 26-point, 6-rebound effort in a 77-71 win against Memorial on Friday as Heritage remained in a tie for first place.
Madison Spain, North Mesquite girls basketball
The Stallions are in the hunt for their first playoff berth since 2009 and Spain is leading the charge. After scoring 15 points in a loss to district-leading Poteet on Tuesday, she followed that up by tallying 31 points on Friday as North Mesquite posted a 56-37 win over Seagoville to take another step toward the postseason.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.