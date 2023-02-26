Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Keyera Roseby, Frisco Liberty girls basketball
The Redhawks returned to the state tournament for the fifth time in the last eight seasons and Roseby played a key role over the weekend. Roseby had a team-high 14 points as Liberty knocked off undefeated Mt. Pleasant in a 41-30 victory on Friday and she scored all 23 of her points in the second half as the Redhawks held off McKinney North in a 57-47 win on Saturday in the regional final.
Justin McBride, Plano boys basketball
McBride came up big on both ends of the floor on Friday to help the Wildcats hold off No. 6-ranked Highland Park in the area round of the playoffs. In addition to scoring 20 points in the win, including key baskets in the fourth quarter, McBride was a fortress on the defense with a staggering 12 blocks — a rare points-blocks double-double to help send Plano to the regional quarterfinals.
Jadyn Dawson, Plano East softball
The Lady Panthers had a productive week that included a 4-0-1 trip through tournament play in Allen. Just a sophomore, Dawson started three of East's games at the showcase and closed out all five -- totaling 24 strikeouts and a .260 opponent batting average. At the plate, she hit .625 with 10 hits, including four doubles and two home runs, plus 13 RBIs.
Jayden Daniels, Frisco Liberty boys basketball
The Redhawks advanced to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2016 and they did so in dramatic fashion. Trailing South Oak Cliff in the final seconds, Daniels scored the most important of his 16 points of the night, knocking down a 3-pointer to give Liberty a 65-63 lead. Daniels then hustled down court and blocked the Bears' last-second shot to preserve the victory.
Bella Campos, Marcus girls soccer
Marcus took control with three second-half goals to earn a 3-0 victory over Flower Mound in the Mound Showdown on Tuesday. Campos played a key role for Marcus, scoring two goals and adding one assist. She recorded an assist in the Marauders' 4-1 win over Coppell on Friday. The Marauders are in first place in District 6-6A with 25 points, one ahead of second-place Hebron (24).
Jules LaMendola, Coppell girls basketball
LaMendola poured in 24 points and forced a late traveling call to lift Coppell to a 51-47 win over Little Elm on Saturday afternoon and advance the Cowgirls to the state tournament for the first time in program history. She made two free throws with 0.9 seconds to go, sealing the four-point victory for Coppell.
