Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
(For games played Dec. 12-17)
Justin McBride, Plano boys basketball
McBride and the Wildcats opened their District 6-6A title defense on an impressive note on Friday, taking down state-ranked Hebron on the road 52-42. Committed to Oklahoma State, McBride had his way with the Hawks in the victory, amassing a game-high 23 points.
Femi Olaniyan, Allen boys basketball
Olaniyan helped spark a second-half rally for the state-ranked Eagles, who avenged last season's loss to nearby Lovejoy by edging the Leopards on the road, 56-48. Olaniyan came up big for Allen all game, scoring a game-high 22 points with 15 coming in the second half.
The Colony senior forward Rayna Williams
Williams recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals in an 86-12 victory over R.L. Turner to tip off District 9-5A play on Tuesday.
Nic Codie, Newman Smith boys basketball
Codie poured in 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the Trojans to a 63-49 victory against Dallas Pinkston on Friday.
Chase Collins, Frisco Legacy Christian boys basketball
Collins had himself quite the night in Legacy Christian's 72-63 home win over Prince of Peace on Tuesday. He scored a team-high 33 points in the victory.
Kalin Bradley, Mesquite Poteet girls basketball
The Lady Pirates had a 2-0 week with district victories over city rivals North Mesquite and West Mesquite. Bradley was a constant in both wins, totaling 41 points to pace Poteet's unbeaten start to district play.
