Each week throughout the 2023-24 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week
You voted:
(For games played Aug. 21-26)
Parker Livingstone, Lovejoy football
Livingstone began his senior season with one of the all-time great performances in the history of the annual Tom Landry Classic. In Saturday's 50-37 win over College Station, Livingstone set the single-game record for the most receiving yardage in the event's 24-year history after hauling in 12 catches for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Livingstone, who was named the game's offensive MVP, added a 52-yard touchdown pass as well.
Nathan TenBarge, Prosper football
The Eagles needed every last point to fend off Euless Trinity in Friday's 42-41 victory and TenBarge was more than up to the challenge. A former wide receiver and defensive back, TenBarge was electric in his first varsity start at quarterback for Prosper, completing 11-of-17 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown while adding eight rushes for 137 yards and four more scores.
Jake Watson, Flower Mound football
Watson completed 23-of-34 passes for 224 yards and for passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 71 yards on nine attempts with a score in a 38-31 win over Keller Fossil Ridge on Friday. Watson had the go-ahead passing touchdown with 4:07 left in the ballgame.
Bo Onu, Hebron football
Onu had an interception return for a touchdown and had a punt block return for a score in a 39-34 victory for Hebron over Dallas Jesuit on Friday. The Hawk junior finished with six tackles, one quarterback pressure and one pass break-up.
Braxton Roberts, Frisco Panther Creek football
The Panthers lost their first four games during their inaugural campaign, but they were determined not to let that happen again. Panther Creek avenged season’s 49-14 loss to Independence with a resounding 48-7 win and Roberts led the way, connecting on 28-of-32 passes, a completion rate of 87.5 percent, for 453 yards and five touchdowns.
Jamari Andrews, Horn football
The Jaguars had some miscues early on but overcame those and made a statement with a 36-12 rout of Plano West on Thursday. Andrews provided two of the biggest plays of the night, catching a 55-yard touchdown pass from Raheem Beck to make it a two-score game at 20-7 late in the second quarter, and then hauling in another 55-yard scoring strike from Legend Bey early in the fourth to put the game away.
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.