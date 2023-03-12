Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Ava McDonald, Allen girls soccer
McDonald continues to impress during her sophomore season, and that continued Tuesday in Allen's 2-0 victory over fellow state-ranked powerhouse Prosper. McDonald accounted for both goals in the match, helping the Lady Eagles secure the District 5-6A championship in the process.
Aidan Smith, Lovejoy baseball
Despite a loaded slate that included matchups against Southlake Carroll, Marcus, Allen and Coppell, the Leopards' senior outfielder enjoyed a monster week at the plate. Smith hit 7-of-10 with a double, triple and a home run, and he added a trio of stolen bases for state-ranked Lovejoy.
The Lebanon Trail girls have won six matches in a row, including a pair of shutouts against Independence and Liberty over the past week to capture a district championship. The Lady Trail Blazers scored four goals on the week and Bennett accounted for three of them.
Sam Riley, Frisco Heritage softball
Just a freshman, Riley impressed at the plate and in the circle during a week that saw the Lady Coyotes outscore Liberty and Lebanon Trail by a combined margin of 24-0. Riley hit .500 on the week with a combined six RBIs, three runs and a home run. She spelled pitcher Jensin Hall as well, tossing four scoreless innings and totaling nine strikeouts.
Lucy Crowder, Hebron softball
Crowder threw two complete games, allowing a total of one run with 16 strikeouts in 14 innings, as the Lady Hawks beat Marcus, 8-1, and Plano East, 5-0. Hebron improved to 12-2-1 overall and 2-0 in District 6-6A.
Stanley Zamora, Lake Dallas boys soccer
Zamora tallied three goals and one assist in Friday's 5-2 win for the Falcons over Denton. Lake Dallas is one win away from capturing the District 7-5A title.
