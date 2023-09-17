Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2023-24 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
(For games played Sept. 11-16)
Danielle Whitmire, Prosper Walnut Grove volleyball
Two more matches, two more triple-doubles for Whitmire during a 1-1 week in district play for the Lady Wildcats. The sophomore contributed in all phases for the first-year varsity program, totaling 24 kills, 16 digs and 20 assists on Tuesday against Frisco Centennial, followed by 16 kills, 20 digs and 32 assists on Friday against Frisco Emerson.
Ja'Tavious Greer, McKinney football
The Lions' depth at running back has been tested plenty to begin the 2023 season, with multiple injuries opening up an opportunity for Greer, who began the season at wide receiver. Greer didn't let that chance go to waste, helping lead the Lions to a 51-10 victory over Little Elm with 15 carries for 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Cade Bortnem, Lake Dallas football
Lake Dallas rode a 27-point, fourth-quarter explosion to cruise to a 41-13 victory against Grand Prairie to improve to 4-0. Bortnem played a key role, throwing for 454 yards on 25-of-31 through the air and also rushed for 49 yards on four carries with six total touchdowns. Four of Bortnem's six scores came during the fourth quarter, on passes of 43 and 28 yards to Keonde Henry, a 14-yarder to Brett Young and a run of 34 yards.
Pierson Rougeau, Newman Smith football
After earning blow-out victories over Denton and Creekview to begin the season, Newman Smith aced its toughest test of the season Friday in a 35-30 win. Rougeau rushed for 106 yards and a rushing score to go along with 179 passing yards and one score. The senior quarterback completed a 54-yard scoring pass to Alex Segura in the third quarter to put the Trojans ahead for good and later iced the victory for Newman Smith with a 3-yard touchdown run with 7:32 left in the ballgame.
Markel Ford, Mesquite Horn football
The Jaguars defense shut down Arlington in a 21-7 victory on Thursday. Ford played a key role in the secondary, where he recorded seven tackles and delivered a pair of clutch interceptions.
Braxton Roberts, Frisco Panther Creek football
The Panthers matched their win total from a year ago, improving to 3-1 with a 31-7 rout of Aubrey on Friday. Roberts was on point, completing 22-of-29 passes for 346 yards and four touchdowns to lead the way.
